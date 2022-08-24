ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

glenarborsun.com

Vacasa acquires Leelanau Vacation Rentals

Vacasa, the largest rental company in North America, has purchased Leelanau Vacation Rentals in Glen Arbor from Ranae Ihme. The changeover will take place at the end of August. Most of the local staff will stay on, and Ranae and Bob Ihme will continue to own and run Glen Arbor...
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Sleeping Bear Gateways Council holds Aug. 25 annual meeting

The Sleeping Bear Gateways Council (SBGC) is hosting its annual meeting as a virtual event on Zoom at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 25. The session will feature updates on the group’s projects as well as comments from leadership of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. All individuals with interest in the Sleeping Bear area are invited to join the meeting.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

