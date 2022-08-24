ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Harry Styles
Person
James Corden
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Madison Square Garden#Happy Birthday
People

The Kardashians Step Out for Kylie Cosmetics Launch Party in Los Angeles

The 25-year-old makeup mogul's famous family and friends celebrated her latest release of Kylie Cosmetics' Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attended the party in Westwood to toast the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's billion-dollar business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Ben's Beret! Ben Affleck Jokingly Tries on Hat During Honeymoon Shopping Trip with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is expanding his fashion game while continuing his honeymoon in Italy with wife Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds were spotted shopping at high-end boutiques in Milan on Friday, and all eyes were on Affleck, 50, as he tried a hat style fans aren't used to seeing on him — a beret. The actor, who usually opts for a Boston baseball cap, representing his hometown, instead went for a camel-colored beret as fans outside the boutique pulled out their cellphones to capture his new look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

People

311K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy