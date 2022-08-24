Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom Handy
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
Ryan Reynolds Wishes Wife Blake Lively a Happy 35th Birthday: 'You're Spectacular'
All jokes aside, Ryan Reynolds is celebrating his wife Blake Lively. "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️," the actor, 45, wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a carousel of photos marking Lively's 35th birthday.
John Mulaney Celebrates 40th Birthday with Son and Olivia Munn
John Mulaney is celebrating another year around the sun, the comedian posting on Saturday a photo of himself sitting on a stage covered in balloons and streamers, holding his infant son Malcolm Hiệp. "There is truly no better way to turn 40," he wrote in the caption. Mulaney also...
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Watch Jamie Foxx Make Snoop Dogg Laugh Mid-Interview with His Donald Trump Impersonation
Comedians and entertainers have been trying to nail down the perfect Donald Trump impression for years now, but Jamie Foxx might have them all beat. On Thursday, the 54-year-old actor appeared on the latest episode of the Rap Radar podcast alongside Snoop Dogg to talk about their new Netflix movie Day Shift with co-hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller.
Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Ben Affleck at Their Georgia Wedding with New Song: 'Can't Get Enough'
Pass the mic — the bride is ready to sing. In a video obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Lopez is shown singing a never-before-heard song for new husband Ben Affleck, 50, at their Georgia wedding celebrations last weekend. In the clip, the actress and singer croons directly to Affleck —...
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
Serena Williams revealed how her daughter Olympia is feeling about tennis lately. Speaking on "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the U.S. Open at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City, the 40-year-old tennis legend said that she and her 4 ½-year-old daughter share all the same interests – except the court.
People
Giada De Laurentiis Enjoys Homemade Birthday Meal From Boyfriend Shane Farley: 'Best Bday Gift'
Giada De Laurentiis' birthday gift from boyfriend Shane Farley was truly a labor of love. In honor of the Food Network star's 52nd birthday, Farley took over the kitchen to cook her a special meal, sharing the process in a video via De Laurentiis' Instagram. "I've got a few dishes,...
AJ McLean's Wife Explains Why Daughter, 9, Changed Her Name to Elliott: 'Not a Gender Thing'
AJ McLean's kids are ready to get back to the classroom. The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, and wife Rochelle shared a sweet shot of their daughters on their first day of school in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. Both girls smile as they hold big balloons that feature their names and the grade they're starting this year.
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
The Kardashians Step Out for Kylie Cosmetics Launch Party in Los Angeles
The 25-year-old makeup mogul's famous family and friends celebrated her latest release of Kylie Cosmetics' Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attended the party in Westwood to toast the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's billion-dollar business.
Serena Williams Announces the Death of Her Beloved Dog Lauerlei: 'She Lived a Long Long Life'
Serena Williams is mourning the death of her dog, Lauerlei. The tennis legend, 40, shared on Instagram Saturday that her canine companion had died the day prior. "Lauerlei sadly took her last breath yesterday," Williams wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a carousel of sweet images of Lauerlei throughout the years.
PETS・
Scott Disick Enjoys 'Tea Time' with Daughter Penelope and Niece North West — See the Cute Photo!
Scott Disick is spending some quality time with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West. On Thursday, Disick, 39, shared a candid shot on Instagram of Penelope, 10, and North, 9, sipping tea together out of clear double wall mugs. While Penelope smiles for the camera, North is focused on trying to cool down her hot beverage.
Shania Twain Teases Nostalgic, 'Emotional' Las Vegas Residency: I Want Fans to 'Feel Satisfied'
Shania Twain is ready to wrap her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency in style!. The country star, 56, is kicking off her last run of shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Friday, and is hoping that fans will appreciate the balance she's struck between nostalgic and energetic fun.
Ben's Beret! Ben Affleck Jokingly Tries on Hat During Honeymoon Shopping Trip with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is expanding his fashion game while continuing his honeymoon in Italy with wife Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds were spotted shopping at high-end boutiques in Milan on Friday, and all eyes were on Affleck, 50, as he tried a hat style fans aren't used to seeing on him — a beret. The actor, who usually opts for a Boston baseball cap, representing his hometown, instead went for a camel-colored beret as fans outside the boutique pulled out their cellphones to capture his new look.
Jenna Bush Hager Enjoys 'Sissy Surfing' Day with Daughters Mila and Poppy and Twin Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager is enjoying a very special sibling bonding day at the beach. On Wednesday, the Today host shared photos on her Instagram Story from a day by the ocean with her daughters, Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, and her twin sister Barbara Bush Coyne. The...
People
Drake Grows Hair Out, Debuts Slicked Back Curls (and Alter Ego) on Instagram
Drake is debuting a new 'do. The rapper, 35, shared a collection of photos to Instagram Thursday night showcasing his new hairstyle, complete with a short clip of the performer getting his hair done. In the photos, the Degrassi alum is seen sitting at a roulette table and stacking his...
People
Sydney Sweeney Throws Her Mom a 'Surprise Hoedown' for Her 60th Birthday in Idaho
Sydney Sweeney has gone country again... but she's still not auditioning for Oklahoma!. The Euphoria star, 24, dressed up in her cowgirl finest as she surprised her mother Lisa with a Western-themed party at a barn in her home state of Idaho over the weekend to celebrate the matriarch's 60th birthday.
People
