KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Sticky at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi There, I'm Sticky! I am a fun and quirky lil guy here at the shelter. I am a little shy at first but warm up quickly. I am fairly young but know some simple commands. I would make a great addition to any family! I love to play but also enjoy snuggling up and relaxing on the couch. If you think I could be the pup for you, stop by the shelter or call today!"

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO