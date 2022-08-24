Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Nebraska 4-H Foundation brings talent and skill to State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can't have the Nebraska State Fair without 4-H, and members are out in full force this year. Executive Director of the Nebraska 4-H Foundation Stuart Shepherd has more on the program and what fairgoers can expect to see this year.
NebraskaTV
Active Family Chiropractic looks to find root of chronic back pain
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Do you suffer from chronic back pain?. Active Family Chiropractic and Acupuncture looks to find the root of the problem, to help you take back your body and feel better. Dr. Scott Rief has more on the service they have to offer. For more information,...
NebraskaTV
Wood River man dead following two-vehicle crash in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Wood River man died following a crash in Grand Island Wednesday morning. Capt. Jim Duering said officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 30 and Claude Road. He said a Toyota Tacoma pickup, driven by a 91-year-old Richard Ogden, was stopped at the stop sign at the northwest corner of the intersection when it pulled onto Highway 30, striking a westbound black 2011 Chrysler 300.
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Staying healthy at the fair
AXTELL, Neb. — With the state fair beginning Friday, it's important to remember that while fun is at the top of the to-do list, safety and preventing illnesses should be kept in mind. Two Rivers Public Health Department RN Jacki Connery talked with NTV more on this topic on...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: 1868 Foundation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A charitable group going strong since 1989 helps keep the State Fair growing all these years. We spoke with 1868 Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Koepke.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Sticky
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Sticky at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi There, I'm Sticky! I am a fun and quirky lil guy here at the shelter. I am a little shy at first but warm up quickly. I am fairly young but know some simple commands. I would make a great addition to any family! I love to play but also enjoy snuggling up and relaxing on the couch. If you think I could be the pup for you, stop by the shelter or call today!"
NebraskaTV
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for August 26 and 27 at this year’s State Fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture," said Bill Ogg,...
NebraskaTV
Schools across Nebraska adding more ag education programs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More Nebraska schools offer ag education now more than ever, and FFA is seeing a huge number of kids involved. Nebraska State Fair Board FFA Representative Ryan Hassebrook has more.
NebraskaTV
Cozad man charged in relation to Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a strip club last month. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. On July 31, two men...
NebraskaTV
Crunch time at the Nebraska State Fair: vendors prepare for 11-day adventure
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It's crunch time at the Nebraska State Fair. Before you enjoy fun on a stick, the grounds are transformed to host the big 11-day event. Ice is in stock, and the barns are ready to rock. Everywhere you look, folks racing the clock. “Literally hourly,”...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man charged with assault at local bar
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man has been arrested after an assault left one person with a brain bleed. Buffalo County Court records say Tommy Parks, 53, is charged with first degree assault. Kearney Police were dispatched to The Church Key early Wednesday morning, and found a man with...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Northwest High School officials shut down school newspaper after LGBTQ issue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Administrators at a Grand Island school shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues, leading press freedom advocates to call the move an act of censorship. The staff of Northwest Public Schools’...
NebraskaTV
Local bars welcomed the 2022 football season with Cornhusker fans
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Cornhuskers looked to be victorious in their season opener yet that was not the case. Early Saturday many Husker fans got together at watch parties as the day started full of hope for the Cornhusker loyals. “I love it when people come here instead...
NebraskaTV
West Nile found in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Neb. — Mosquitoes in Adams County have tested positive for West Nile virus. According to the South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD), the positive mosquitoes were trapped last week. Hastings Parks and Rec Director Jeff Hassenstab said they use this information from the health department to help...
NebraskaTV
One dead following crash near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. — One person is dead following a crash near Osceola Thursday. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:20 a.m., deputies, along with the Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department, were called to an injury crash at mile marker 395 on Highway 92, just west of Osceola. The...
NebraskaTV
UNK sweeps Minot and Midwestern
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release courtesy of UNK athletics:. Junior outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 25 kills and 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney hit .371 to sweep both Minot State (-16, -10, -13) and Midwestern State (-21, -13, -17) Friday at the annual Rosella Meier Fall Classic. This was the season-opening day...
NebraskaTV
Taste Kearney: Eat local with special menu items
KEARNEY, Neb. — Taste Kearney Restaurant Week is six days of special menu items that let restaurants and bars promote their business and encourage patrons to eat local. Kearney Area Chamber Executive Director and CEO Derek Rusher has more on the event. Participating restaurants and bars will create special...
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Preventing lead poisoning in kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — Children under six years old are at the greatest risk of being affected by lead. Rita Kaul with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on preventing lead poisoning. There is no known safe level of lead. Although the blood level of concern was lowered...
NebraskaTV
Hastings man arrested after gunshots fired at residence
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man is behind bars after police say he fired gunshots at a home early Thursday morning. Conner Brown, 23, was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief. Hastings Police said shortly before 3...
NebraskaTV
KPD camera pilot program helps recover stolen vehicles, serve arrest warrants
KEARNEY, Neb. — A new license plate identifying tool has helped the Kearney Police Department recover four stolen vehicles and serve seven arrest warrants in less than a month. The 60–day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program began on July 26. KPD said to date, the 28...
