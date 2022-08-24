ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, NE

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Wood River man dead following two-vehicle crash in GI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Wood River man died following a crash in Grand Island Wednesday morning. Capt. Jim Duering said officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 30 and Claude Road. He said a Toyota Tacoma pickup, driven by a 91-year-old Richard Ogden, was stopped at the stop sign at the northwest corner of the intersection when it pulled onto Highway 30, striking a westbound black 2011 Chrysler 300.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Staying healthy at the fair

AXTELL, Neb. — With the state fair beginning Friday, it's important to remember that while fun is at the top of the to-do list, safety and preventing illnesses should be kept in mind. Two Rivers Public Health Department RN Jacki Connery talked with NTV more on this topic on...
AXTELL, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Eagle, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Wood River, NE
State
Nebraska State
NebraskaTV

State Fair: 1868 Foundation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A charitable group going strong since 1989 helps keep the State Fair growing all these years. We spoke with 1868 Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Koepke.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Sticky

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Sticky at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi There, I'm Sticky! I am a fun and quirky lil guy here at the shelter. I am a little shy at first but warm up quickly. I am fairly young but know some simple commands. I would make a great addition to any family! I love to play but also enjoy snuggling up and relaxing on the couch. If you think I could be the pup for you, stop by the shelter or call today!"
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for August 26 and 27 at this year’s State Fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture," said Bill Ogg,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
NebraskaTV

Cozad man charged in relation to Paradise City shooting

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a strip club last month. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. On July 31, two men...
COZAD, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man charged with assault at local bar

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man has been arrested after an assault left one person with a brain bleed. Buffalo County Court records say Tommy Parks, 53, is charged with first degree assault. Kearney Police were dispatched to The Church Key early Wednesday morning, and found a man with...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feather River#Kidney Cancer#Ntv
NebraskaTV

Local bars welcomed the 2022 football season with Cornhusker fans

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Cornhuskers looked to be victorious in their season opener yet that was not the case. Early Saturday many Husker fans got together at watch parties as the day started full of hope for the Cornhusker loyals. “I love it when people come here instead...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

West Nile found in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Neb. — Mosquitoes in Adams County have tested positive for West Nile virus. According to the South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD), the positive mosquitoes were trapped last week. Hastings Parks and Rec Director Jeff Hassenstab said they use this information from the health department to help...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

One dead following crash near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Neb. — One person is dead following a crash near Osceola Thursday. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:20 a.m., deputies, along with the Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department, were called to an injury crash at mile marker 395 on Highway 92, just west of Osceola. The...
OSCEOLA, NE
NebraskaTV

UNK sweeps Minot and Midwestern

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release courtesy of UNK athletics:. Junior outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 25 kills and 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney hit .371 to sweep both Minot State (-16, -10, -13) and Midwestern State (-21, -13, -17) Friday at the annual Rosella Meier Fall Classic. This was the season-opening day...
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NebraskaTV

Taste Kearney: Eat local with special menu items

KEARNEY, Neb. — Taste Kearney Restaurant Week is six days of special menu items that let restaurants and bars promote their business and encourage patrons to eat local. Kearney Area Chamber Executive Director and CEO Derek Rusher has more on the event. Participating restaurants and bars will create special...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Preventing lead poisoning in kids

KEARNEY, Neb. — Children under six years old are at the greatest risk of being affected by lead. Rita Kaul with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on preventing lead poisoning. There is no known safe level of lead. Although the blood level of concern was lowered...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings man arrested after gunshots fired at residence

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man is behind bars after police say he fired gunshots at a home early Thursday morning. Conner Brown, 23, was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief. Hastings Police said shortly before 3...
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy