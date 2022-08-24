ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
WCNC

Police searching for missing 82-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an 82-year-old man. Alexander Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Mulberry Pond Drive, and wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, according to police. Allison is described...
WBTV

Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
WBTW News13

Knives, weed, beer found during search of North Carolina high school

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors, along with a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search […]
WBTV

One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte, authorities said. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said...
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
WBTV

One killed in motorcycle crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released information about a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday in Rowan County. According to NCSHP, Russell Wayne Jones, 51, died in the accident on Clyde Poole Road just off Poole Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jones was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson. There was a passenger on the motorcycle.
WBTV

Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
cn2.com

Waffle House Shooting Suspect in Custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting. Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.
WCNC

WCNC

