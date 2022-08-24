Read full article on original website
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chester County Thursday night. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on S.C. 72 near Saluda road, just seven miles north of Chester. Authorities said a motorcyclist of a Harley Davidson...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an 82-year-old man. Alexander Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Mulberry Pond Drive, and wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, according to police. Allison is described...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
CHARLOTTE — A 68-year-old woman was the victim of a carjacking in east Charlotte Friday afternoon, authorities said. It all started just after 2 p.m. The driver, Teresa Griffin, told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon she was startled when her car was taken as she was headed to get a bite to eat.
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert for 70-year-old Christine Casey Reid has been canceled after being issued Friday afternoon. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons canceled the alert Saturday morning at the request of the Lincoln County Sheriff Office. No information has been provided on the condition of...
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors, along with a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search […]
A man has been arrested, and another is in the hospital after a fight led to both men getting stabbed Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Charlotte Metro Police Department.
LANCASTER, S.C. — A little over a year after marijuana-infused edibles were found at a Lancaster County school, the district is again warning parents to keep an eye out for edibles after a recent search turned up a new package with even more THC than last time. According to...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte, authorities said. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released information about a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday in Rowan County. According to NCSHP, Russell Wayne Jones, 51, died in the accident on Clyde Poole Road just off Poole Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jones was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson. There was a passenger on the motorcycle.
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting. Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Chesterfield County School District have confirmed that a school bus crash last Friday afternoon. The incident happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road around 4 p.m. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Eight...
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man fired by the Rowan County Sheriff's Office for using excessive force in a 2021 arrest is now facing assault charges stemming from the original incident. He turned himself into jail on Friday. The Salisbury Post first reported in January 2022 that 27-year-old Tyler...
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Criminal charges have been filed against a former Rowan County deputy who was fired last year after allegedly beating a chase suspect. The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 9 that Tyler Luby is facing two counts of simple assault and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
