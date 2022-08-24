ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, OK

Pawnee Co. Investigators Search For Man Wanted For Questioning About Suspicious Death Of Former Deputy

By News On 6
 3 days ago
Pawnee County investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for questioning about the suspicious death of a former deputy.

Investigators say they are searching for John Wayne Crotts, who was last seen in the McAlester area within the last week. Investigators say they have been trying to talk to Crotts for three weeks.

Investigators say Crotts was also seen with a woman named Tabby Johnson. According to investigators, Crotts is known to abuse Johnson and recently assaulted her.

Investigators say Johnson's family is concerned about her and would like a welfare check performed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Crotts or Tabby Johnson is asked to call the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (918)-762-2565.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

