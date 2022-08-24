Read full article on original website
MN Ranks #4 Best State To Have Baby
Minnesota is considered one of the best states in the country to have a baby. A new report from WalletHub weighed several factors, including health care accessibility, annual infant care costs, and pediatricians per capital. The Land of 10,000 Lakes ranked fourth behind Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island. WalletHub says the top three worst places to have a baby are Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina.
New Resources For Minnesota State Fairgoers With Disabilities
(Falcon Heights, MN) — New resources are being added at the Minnesota State Fair for visitors with disabilities. Some performances at Schilling Arena will include audio descriptions and captioning, with ASL interpreters available on request. The Fraser Sensory Building will provide a calm space for visitors who find the fair overwhelming and will be staffed by trained sensory support volunteers. Disabled parking will continue to be available in each surrounding lot, along with a designated park-and-ride at the Oscar Johnson arena for people with disabilities.
Minnesota State Fair Kicks Off With Busy Day
(Falcon Heights, MN) — The Minnesota State Fair is underway. The Great Minnesota Get-Together kicked off yesterday, with officials estimating that one-point-seven million people will attend during its 12-day run. Adult admission is 14-dollars and children five-year-old and younger are free. Nearly 700 vendors will be at the fair, many featuring Minnesota-made items. The fair ends September 5th.
Day 2 of MN State Fair
It’s day two of the Great Minnesota Get together. After a year off due to COVID in 2020, and a somewhat restricted fair in 2021, fairgoer Susan Whitaker says this year…. “I would not say 100% Back to normal I’m still going to be very cautious as cautious as I can be in a crowd the size when you have over 2 million people that come to the fair but yeah it feels more normal than it has last couple years and so that makes it an extra exciting fair.”
Minnesota Residents Getting Student Loan Debt Forgiven
Hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents will benefit from President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. More than 788-thousand Minnesota residents have student loan debt. The average borrower owes over 33-thousand dollars. Today, Biden announced his decision to cancel ten-thousand dollars of debt for those earning less than 125-thousand dollars per year. Additionally, those who went to college on low-income Pell Grants qualify for 20-thousand dollars of debt relief on federal student loans.
Governor Walz Authorizes State Disaster Assistance for Eight Minnesota Counties
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several...
Weekly Drought Update
Recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday’s weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought is at 10 percent, down from 13 percent last week. And the area in a severe drought remains the same at two percent. The driest part of the state continues to be the Twin Cities metro area, down the Minnesota River Valley to Mankato, then toward Marshall in southwestern Minnesota.
Newly Released Test Scores Indicate Effect Of Pandemic On Learning
Minnesota education officials are pointing to newly released test scores as an indicator of how the pandemic has effected student learning. Scores show fewer than half of Minnesota students are proficient in math. Reading scores also lagged as schools dealt with the challenges of shutdowns and online learning over the last few years. Officials say the results provide the most accurate look so far at the toll the pandemic took on public school students.
AG Ellison: 5,500 Minnesotans die from opioids
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and other leaders today for an update on Minnesota’s progress in holding opioid companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic. Minnesota communities will see around $66 million this year from the largest of Minnesota’s opioid settlements. But Ellison says…
Jensen Defends COVID Mandate, Nazi Comparison At Republican Jewish Coalition Event
(St. Paul, MN) — Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is continuing to back comments he made comparing COVID mandates to actions taken by Nazi Germany. The Star Tribune is reporting that Jensen defended his comments Tuesday night at an event with the Republican Jewish Coalition. The Republican posted a video on Facebook earlier that day saying he didn’t believe he was being insensitive about the Holocaust in his comments. Jensen originally made the statements at a Mask Off Minnesota event in April that were captured on video and later posted to Twitter.
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
