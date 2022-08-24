ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities

By Elizabeth White
 3 days ago

GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair .

The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a desire to continue using the grounds that had been long provided an operational cotton gin. The idea prompted the creation of invitation-only art, crafts, and antique event. The family grew this event into one of the southeast’s most well-known festivals. In 1994 the founder officially retired and passed the fair to her daughter, who shortened to name to The Cotton Pickin Fair.

In 2020 the fair was canceled for spring and fall due to COVID and the Gay family decided to retire from their festival days. The Summerour family stepped in to continue the tradition and shorten the name once again to The Cotton Fair.

“Going forward, the name will help simplify and focus the branding of the fair while also remembering the cotton origin that once brought people into the community. in addition, the grounds will now be known simply as Longleaf. We hope to bring more events to the grounds,” said the fair’s Facebook post.

Modern touches such as Wi-Fi and credit card readers will now be available to guests. The grounds have a facelift with paint to several buildings, planting of trees and opening of Towerhouse Farm Brewery in the basement of the 1911 building.

