Weather observers needed! How can you help KXAN meteorologists?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With all the rain Central Texas is seeing the next few weeks, there’s a greater need for weather observers. These civilian weather fans can help out meteorologists across the state. All they have to do is record the rain.

Meteorologist Rich Segal spoke with Bill Runyon, the Texas state coordinator for CoCoRaHS, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, about what they do and how you can get involved.

Read the full transcript of their conversation below or watch the interview above to learn more.

RICH SEGAL, KXAN NEWS: What exactly does a weather observer for CoCoRaHS do?

BILL RUNYON, CoCoRaHS: A weather observer goes out and reads a rain gauge every day between seven and nine, files a report via computer or smartphone app.

SEGAL: Now you have a need for observers — where’s your greatest need?

RUNYON : My greatest need is around the counties in the U.S. that surround the Austin metropolitan area. Lee County, Blanco, Burnet.

SEGAL: So we have a viewer or several viewers who want to help this effort — how can they sign up to be a CoCoRaHS weather observer?

RUNYON: All they have to do is go to our website: cocorahs.org . In the upper right hand corner, click on the ‘join CoCoRaHS’ button and fill out the application as best they can. Submit that.

And then immediately following that they need to go down to our online training. Review the training it even tells about how to locate your gauge and where are the best places to put it.

And then after they’ve done that, go down a little bit further on the right hand side of our webpage and order their rain gauge. We use a gauge that’s officially sanctioned by the National Weather Service and NASA. And that way we keep everybody on the same page, and we’re comparing apples to apples.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.