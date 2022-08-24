ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather observers needed! How can you help KXAN meteorologists?

By Eric Henrikson, Rich Segal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUEi2_0hTKe0TE00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With all the rain Central Texas is seeing the next few weeks, there’s a greater need for weather observers. These civilian weather fans can help out meteorologists across the state. All they have to do is record the rain.

Meteorologist Rich Segal spoke with Bill Runyon, the Texas state coordinator for CoCoRaHS, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, about what they do and how you can get involved.

Read the full transcript of their conversation below or watch the interview above to learn more.

RICH SEGAL, KXAN NEWS: What exactly does a weather observer for CoCoRaHS do?

BILL RUNYON, CoCoRaHS: A weather observer goes out and reads a rain gauge every day between seven and nine, files a report via computer or smartphone app.

SEGAL: Now you have a need for observers — where’s your greatest need?

RUNYON : My greatest need is around the counties in the U.S. that surround the Austin metropolitan area. Lee County, Blanco, Burnet.

SEGAL: So we have a viewer or several viewers who want to help this effort — how can they sign up to be a CoCoRaHS weather observer?

RUNYON: All they have to do is go to our website: cocorahs.org . In the upper right hand corner, click on the ‘join CoCoRaHS’ button and fill out the application as best they can. Submit that.

And then immediately following that they need to go down to our online training. Review the training it even tells about how to locate your gauge and where are the best places to put it.

And then after they’ve done that, go down a little bit further on the right hand side of our webpage and order their rain gauge. We use a gauge that’s officially sanctioned by the National Weather Service and NASA. And that way we keep everybody on the same page, and we’re comparing apples to apples.

Texas woman helping take humans from the Moon to Mars

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo native Holly Ridings is set to make history once again, this time, helping to take humans from the Moon to Mars. In 2018, Ridings became NASA’s first female chief flight director. Now, she’s helping to lead NASA’s gateway program to establish humanity’s first space station around the Moon. Ridings is […]
AMARILLO, TX
