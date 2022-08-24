GLEN ROSE, Texas — The ongoing drought in Texas had done a bit of good in a part of the state when ancient dinosaur tracks were unearthed in a dried-up river. CNN reports that tracks from an Acrocanthosaurus were found recently in Dinosaur Valley State Park, located just outside Dallas. Park officials said the dinosaur stood about 15 feet tall and weighed close to seven tons.

