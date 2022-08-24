Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox4now.com
Drought conditions help unearth 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks
GLEN ROSE, Texas — The ongoing drought in Texas had done a bit of good in a part of the state when ancient dinosaur tracks were unearthed in a dried-up river. CNN reports that tracks from an Acrocanthosaurus were found recently in Dinosaur Valley State Park, located just outside Dallas. Park officials said the dinosaur stood about 15 feet tall and weighed close to seven tons.
fox4now.com
Kentucky students are building sheds for flood victims
MCKEE, Ky. — Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center are learning why it’s so important to lend a helping hand. They are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods in Eastern Kentucky in their classes. The idea came about after Marvin Wilder, a teacher...
fox4now.com
Oklahoma executes inmate day after governor declines to commute sentence
MCALESTER, Okla. — A 50-year-old Oklahoma death row inmate was executed a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a clemency recommendation. The Associated Press reported that James Coddington was executed by lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. The news...
fox4now.com
Calif. governor donating $100k to Crist campaign
California's governor made clear his support of the Charlie Crist campaign to oust Ron DeSantis as Florida governor. Friday, Gavin Newsom tweeted that he is donating $100,000 to the Crist campaign. Crist won Tuesday's primary election over current Commissioner of Agriculture, Nikki Fried. The tweet begins, "Time to make Ron...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4now.com
DeSantis announces frequent toll-driver discount program
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving a break to some SunPass toll card holders that frequent Florida's many premium highways. Starting Sept. 1, SunPass customers will have a discount on tolls operated by FDOT and several turnpike roadways. He says this impacts 400,000 customers. The discount is...
fox4now.com
UPCOMING: DeSantis, transportation secretary to speak in Orlando
The video player above will display weather information until closer to the scheduled event time. The feed is outside the control of Fox 4 and its quality may fluctuate from time to time. A recorded version of this event will replace the live player later. Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold...
fox4now.com
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled...
Comments / 0