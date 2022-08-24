YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor L. Donatiello, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born July 21, 1938, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Hannah Owens Morris and came to the Youngstown area after her marriage.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO