ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area Entertainer

Jim's Jungle Exotic Petting Zoo is COMING BACK to our October event!

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

Jim's Jungle Exotic Petting Zoo is COMING BACK to our October event!

We are so excited for them to join us again.

It's been a few months since we have seen all of our furry friends.

We hope you can join us in welcoming them back with lots of petting and cuddles!!

Address is 2320 Hatfield Rd. Pearland KC Hall.

The event runs until the movie is over.

The event will be indoors and out, featuring 5 food trucks, 80 local vendors, face painting, a petting zoo & so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8j0M_0hTKdldn00
Jims jungle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FK0kj_0hTKdldn00
Jims jungle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mZeH_0hTKdldn00
Jims jungle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLok6_0hTKdldn00
Jims jungle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zycjm_0hTKdldn00
Jims jungle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEdWm_0hTKdldn00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

We hope to see you all there SUNDAY OCT 2ND!!

Our event link in case you'd like to see what else will be at the show
https://www.facebook.com/events/373007317604013

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Press

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bun B Brings The Burgers to a Pop-Up Downtown

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. The days of digging into all-you-can-eat sausages at King’s BierHaus are numbered, as the tasty promotion runs through August 31. Head to the biergarten to work your way through 12+ traditional, exotic and plant-based sausages, from spicy kielbasa and kasewurst to elk sausage and the plant-based chipotle. Cost is $12 traditional, $15 all varieties, plus extras like pretzel buns, kraut and bier-cheese.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Labor Day Events in The Woodlands Area 2022

Make plans now for Labor Day! The upcoming three-day weekend is full of fun activities right here in The Woodlands area. September 4, 2022 – Labor Day in The Woodlands – Celebrate Labor Day in The Woodlands! The celebration is held at Waterway Square from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with live music, children’s activities, strolling entertainment, pie eating contests and fireworks. Free craft activities while supplies last, and complimentary face painting and balloon art. Learn More.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petting Zoo#Jungle#Animals#Pearland Kc Hall
KHOU

All aboard! Tickets on sale for The Polar Express train ride in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — One of the newest holiday traditions in Galveston is The Polar Express train ride at the Railroad Museum. Tickets went on sale on Aug. 22 for the family-friendly event that rolls into the island before Thanksgiving. The first passengers will board on Nov. 11 for the round-trip journey to the "North Pole." The train rides will continue through Dec. 23.
cw39.com

3 days of biking fun on Galveston Island

HOUSTON (CW39) If you or your family loves riding a bicycle, you know the fun you can have being outdoors and exploring your community, on your own wheels at any age. Well this weekend, bike enthusiasts can take that ride on the road and head to Galveston Island, for a big bicycle lovers event!
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later

HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
HOUSTON, TX
TexasHighways

Skip the Beach and Go Antiques Shopping Instead in Galveston

Visitors headed to Galveston are often motivated to grab the sunscreen and hit the beach. Why not? The island has 32 miles of shoreline. But maybe at some point, they should look beyond the sun, sand, and surf, and set aside time to stop and stroll through the stores. Galveston’s...
Bay Area Entertainer

The Empty bowl is back...

Mark your calendar: FRIDAY, October 28, 2022, at 6 PM. 27th and Avenue O, Galveston, Texas. The perfect Historic Venue for the perfect ARTFUL event to raise money to sustain The Jesse Tree a local charity that helps Galvestonians in need.
GALVESTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Resort wins special recognition as “One of the Top 10 Hotels in Texas” in Travel + Leisure magazine

THE WOODLANDS, TX – It’s become a trope – bordering on a tiresome cliché – to describe a location as a ‘hidden gem.’ Ordinarily at Woodlands Online we strive for better grammar and storytelling; however, when it comes to discussing The Woodlands Resort - Curio Collection by Hilton, we’re hard pressed to find a better description.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Rustic Wood, Texas Style

True devotion to the craft stems from an intense satisfaction of turning conception into reality. I founded Rustic Goose LLC in 2020 as a platform to showcase and sell quality handmade products.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy