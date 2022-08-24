Jim's Jungle Exotic Petting Zoo is COMING BACK to our October event!

We are so excited for them to join us again.

It's been a few months since we have seen all of our furry friends.

We hope you can join us in welcoming them back with lots of petting and cuddles!!

Address is 2320 Hatfield Rd. Pearland KC Hall.

The event runs until the movie is over.

The event will be indoors and out, featuring 5 food trucks, 80 local vendors, face painting, a petting zoo & so much more.

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

We hope to see you all there SUNDAY OCT 2ND!!

Our event link in case you'd like to see what else will be at the show

https://www.facebook.com/events/373007317604013