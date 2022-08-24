MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s National Dog Day, and over at Memphis Animal Services, they are hoping folks stop on in to find a new furry best friend. “National dog day is a great day for us to celebrate the animals that enrich our lives,” said Alexis Pugh, Director of Memphis Animal Services. “There’s no better way to celebrate that adopting or fostering one of the hundreds of dogs that are currently in our care.”

