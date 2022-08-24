Read full article on original website
Related
Reading is fundamental for these Memphis students, who got to go on a book shopping spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The students at Gestalt Community School's Power Center Academy Elementary got a fun day of shopping, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation. Seventy K through 5 students headed to Barnes & Noble Friday morning to pick out books for themselves and their...
Frayser residents work together to build up their community during Volunteer Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday is Volunteer Day in Frayser!. It's for the community and by the community helping to build relations. Residents spent the day working to keep the community informed. Residents at the Connect Center want everyone to know it's all about connection and a love for community...
Young Dolph amongst honorees for 2022 MSCS Alumni Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools said it will host its 2022 Alumni Hall of Fame to celebrate people who have been “role models and innovators” in visual arts, music, and education on Friday, August 26. According to MSCS, Derek Fordjour, Dr. Glenda Glover, Joe Johnson, and...
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celebrate National Dog Day by adopting or fostering a new friend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s National Dog Day, and over at Memphis Animal Services, they are hoping folks stop on in to find a new furry best friend. “National dog day is a great day for us to celebrate the animals that enrich our lives,” said Alexis Pugh, Director of Memphis Animal Services. “There’s no better way to celebrate that adopting or fostering one of the hundreds of dogs that are currently in our care.”
Celebrate literacy and Civil Rights at the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, it’s all about literacy and reading at the National Civil Rights Museum. The museum is hosting the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival. Civil Rights and literacy advocate Ruby Bridges was the first Black child to attend an all-White elementary school in Louisiana in 1960, when she was six-years-old. Her parents had responded to a request by the NAACP to help integrate the New Orleans school system.
Exhibit at Metal Museum reimagines Indigenous royalty of the Ts'msyen culture
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Morgan Asoyuf currently has an exhibit at the Metal Museum, titled, Tributaries: Royal Portraits. She is from the Ts'msyen Eagle Clan along the Ksyeen River in British Columbia, Canada. Asoyuf's work includes various pieces of jewelry, masks, crowns, and mantles of responsibility (the belief that the...
Rhodes College professor leads free Memphis healthcare clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With more than 700,000 Tennessee residents uninsured in 2020, the Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis is aiming to provide care for the people at a high risk for not getting healthcare. A Rhodes College professor is at the heart of this initiative. Peter Hossler, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Inform your daughters' | Local OBGYN tells teens| Older patients worried about health choices following TN trigger law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left shockwaves. Dr. Brenda Hardy, a Memphis OB/GYN, said she has young teens who are pregnant, and she is concerned now that Tennessee’s trigger law has taken effect. “I am very disappointed that in this day and time...
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
Senatobia Elementary teachers honored for commitment to the science of reading
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Senatobia Elementary School in north Mississippi received a special honor Tuesday. The school was honored by the Mississippi Board of Education as an Emerging Science of Reading School. “In a nutshell, what it is, is they have changed their instructional practices to be in alignment with...
Inches Taco Shop in Memphis offers guests authentic Guanajuato food
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inches Taco Shop and Bar is a new Mexican styled restaurant that opened July 16th of this year in Harbor Town. Owners are Jose Ortega and Jeffrey Smith. Jose had the idea of opening the restaurant, and Jeffrey is in real estate, so they thought it would be a good partnership.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSCS board member responds to Joris Ray payout; says board members are ‘good stewards’ with budget
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 continues to seek answers following the resignation of former Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. As a huge severance payout awaits the ex-leader, our news outlet has been pressing to find out why he is owed that hefty $480,000 severance package. We learned recently...
Kait 8
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
Christian Brothers University nursing program heading into year two of success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nursing shortage brewed around the United States even before the COVID pandemic, with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing reporting just over a 5% enrollment increase in 2019. Looking back, that seemed good at the time, but with COVID-19, the increase just hasn’t been...
localmemphis.com
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 26-28
[Interpretation: Theatre Memphis is putting on Guys and Dolls, a romantic comedy about the overlapping stories of two seemingly incompatible couples finding love amid chaos and shenanigans. Performances run Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets ($35) can be purchased online.]. Grind City Fest.
localmemphis.com
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
How parents can help students still experiencing social anxiety as result of the COVID pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most children in our region are about three weeks into the school year. While we are on the better end of the pandemic, there are still some effects lingering. More than a year into the return and the effects of the pandemic are still prevalent -...
actionnews5.com
Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0