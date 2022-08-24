ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Celebrate National Dog Day by adopting or fostering a new friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s National Dog Day, and over at Memphis Animal Services, they are hoping folks stop on in to find a new furry best friend. “National dog day is a great day for us to celebrate the animals that enrich our lives,” said Alexis Pugh, Director of Memphis Animal Services. “There’s no better way to celebrate that adopting or fostering one of the hundreds of dogs that are currently in our care.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Celebrate literacy and Civil Rights at the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, it’s all about literacy and reading at the National Civil Rights Museum. The museum is hosting the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival. Civil Rights and literacy advocate Ruby Bridges was the first Black child to attend an all-White elementary school in Louisiana in 1960, when she was six-years-old. Her parents had responded to a request by the NAACP to help integrate the New Orleans school system.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board

Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
GERMANTOWN, TN
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 26-28

[Interpretation: Theatre Memphis is putting on Guys and Dolls, a romantic comedy about the overlapping stories of two seemingly incompatible couples finding love amid chaos and shenanigans. Performances run Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets ($35) can be purchased online.]. Grind City Fest.
MEMPHIS, TN
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
Memphis, TN
