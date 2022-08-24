ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fayetteville places Drew Gilbert on 7-day injured list

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKOID_0hTKd1Jk00

Former Vol Drew Gilbert debuted with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Aug. 9.

The Woodpeckers compete in the Carolina League and are a Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Gilbert was injured Fayetteville’s 6-4 loss against the Down East Wood Ducks Aug. 13. He suffered a right forearm injury.

Fayetteville placed Gilbert on the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Gilbert was assigned to Fayetteville on Aug. 8 from FCL Astros Orange, a rookie-level affiliate of Houston.

The former Vol was selected by Houston in the first round (No. 28 overall) of the 2022 MLB draft.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Gilbert appeared in 58 games for the Vols in 2022, totaling 11 home runs, 70 RBIs, 60 runs, 72 hits, 21 doubles, four triples, 33 walks and four stolen bases. He started 57 contests during the 2022 campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama transfer Tommy Brown getting healthy with season opener close

The Colorado Buffaloes had an up-and-down offseason with the transfer portal. However, they were able to land a talented offensive lineman from Alabama. Yes, the Crimson Tide watched one of their own leave Tuscaloosa and come to Boulder. That player is Tommy Brown. It has been a long road for Brown so far in Colorado as he has been working his way back from a knee injury. However, on Monday, Brown got cleared to practice and expressed how important it was to stay mentally ready (h/t Nikki Edwards of Rivals). “The mental reps I got in fall camp were pretty incredible. I’m fully...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama commit Olaus Alinen pushing for two of his HS teammates to join him at Alabama

Alabama has already begun to recruit prospects for the 2024 recruiting class. In fact, the Crimson Tide already have three hard commits for the class thus far. However, one 2023 commit, Olaus Alinen, is pushing for more to join him in Tuscaloosa. Specifically, he tagged twin brothers and high school teammates Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith in a tweet.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Fayetteville Woodpeckers#The Carolina League#The Houston Astros#The Down East Wood Ducks#Fcl Astros Orange
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma five-star QB commit Jackson Arnold dazzles in first game of season

After an entire off-season that saw him go from a four-star quarterback prospect to five-star status and a commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold finally took to the field Thursday evening to kick off the final season of his high school career. It was a dominant effort from him and his Denton Guyer team, who have state championship aspirations again after going to the state title game the last two years.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts Nebraska’s Scott Frost doesn’t last as head coach until the Iowa game

At least one writer is ready to put pen to paper that Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost won’t make it to the showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes. It’s obviously not the craziest opinion out there. Frost is regarded as the Big Ten’s lone head coach that was squarely on the hot seat entering the 2022 season. According to the team of writers at CBS Sports, Frost earned a “5” rating of “win or be fired.” As one of his three bold predictions in his Big Ten preview, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach predicted that Frost wouldn’t make it through the entirety of the...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from the first half of Eagles preseason finale against the Dolphins

The Eagles sat 33 players ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins, and it showed on the scoreboard as Philadelphia trailed 27-0 at the half. Gardner Minshew started the contest and went 6-9 for 48-yards before being pulled for Reid Sinnett, while Philadelphia’s reserve-filled defense was gashed to almost 300 total yards from Miami in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State QB injured in season opener with new team

Well, so much for the potential redemption story for former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. At least for the season opener. Hours after getting the chance to be the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies and guiding the underdogs to an early lead against Utah State, Roberson was knocked out of the game with a knee injury. Roberson scored the game’s first touchdown of the day, scoring on a QB sneak up the middle from the Utah State one-yard line. But Roberson’s time on the following UConn possession. On a keeper on second down, Roberson picked up five yards but left...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Treylon Burks scores first TD of preseason on pass from Malik Willis

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is finally on the board for a touchdown after scoring one in the preseason Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. The play came in the second quarter. Quarterback Malik Willis found Burks wide open over the middle and hit him with a short pass. Burks did the rest, taking the ball into the end zone for a 14-yard score.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC dominates in season opener versus Florida AM

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program opened the 2022 season 1-0 after dominating Florida A&M 56-24 Saturday night at home. UNC’s defense got off to a sluggish start, but the offense came out on fire, leading to a record-breaking night from quarterback Drake Maye. The redshirt freshman had it going for the Tar Heels early, finding tight end Kamari Morales for a 19-yard touchdown at the 5:51 mark in the first quarter. Florida A&M answered back two minutes later on a quick drive that tied up the game. The offensive showdown continued with Maye tossing two more touchdowns, while the Rattlers were...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy