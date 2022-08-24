Fayetteville places Drew Gilbert on 7-day injured list

Former Vol Drew Gilbert debuted with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Aug. 9.

The Woodpeckers compete in the Carolina League and are a Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Gilbert was injured Fayetteville’s 6-4 loss against the Down East Wood Ducks Aug. 13. He suffered a right forearm injury.

Fayetteville placed Gilbert on the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Gilbert was assigned to Fayetteville on Aug. 8 from FCL Astros Orange, a rookie-level affiliate of Houston.

The former Vol was selected by Houston in the first round (No. 28 overall) of the 2022 MLB draft.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Gilbert appeared in 58 games for the Vols in 2022, totaling 11 home runs, 70 RBIs, 60 runs, 72 hits, 21 doubles, four triples, 33 walks and four stolen bases. He started 57 contests during the 2022 campaign.