Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Bay Cliff Health Camp receives roof donation
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer camps for kids are winding down. But, one Marquette County camp got a generous upgrade to one of its buildings in preparation for what’s to come next summer. Bay Cliff Health Camp received a brand new, 2,100 square foot, standing seam metal roof.
WLUC
Upper Peninsula residents celebrate National Dog Day
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. It offers an extra opportunity to celebrate your furry friend. Officially established in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, and author Colleen Paige, National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure. “Millions...
WLUC
Negaunee Township celebrates 12 annual Finn Fun Day
NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers celebrated their Finnish heritage in Negaunee this weekend. The Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter held its 12th annual Finn Fun Day at the Negaunee Township Hall. Visitors were treated to a day full of Finnish entertainment, a marketplace, and prizes. Organizers say the...
WLUC
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years with party at Lakenenland
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat For Humanity is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend. They’ve invited all the families and volunteers who’ve helped build homes for those in need over the years to the party. It’s this Sunday, August 28th, out at Lakenenland. Over the years,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
UP City Fest makes its last visit in Marquette
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. City Fest made its last stop in Marquette Township on its week-long trip. The event started Saturday afternoon and had a wide variety of activities. Family-friendly entertainment like live music, BMX riders and even an illusionist were on showcase. The event’s core theme is centered around hope.
WLUC
Annual ‘Finn Fun Day’ to bring day full of Finnish culture
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An event celebrating Finnish culture will be in Negaunee Township this weekend. The 12th annual Finn Fun Day returns to the Negaunee Township Hall on Saturday. The free event is put on by the Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter. It will have live Finnish...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today practices Asahi Nordic, looks forward to UP City Fest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s National Dog Day! Take a look at these picture-pawfect canines. Plus... U.P. City Fest organizers are ready for a full Saturday of free entertainment at the Westwood Mall. Here’s what you can expect. Also... you can join Margaret Vainio...
WLUC
South Shore Fishing Association holds Women’s and Children’s fishing tournament
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fishing tournaments have officially started in Marquette. The South Shore Fishing Association held a Women’s and Children’s tournament Friday. Eighteen boats registered for the event and the top six places were awarded cash prizes. The winners of the tournament were a trio of girls...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Celebrations continue for HarborFest at Lower Harbor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second and last day of HarborFest was in full swing down at Mattson Lower Harbor. Musicians played all kinds of music, from the Marquette Symphony Orchestra all the way to a Journey tribute band named ‘The Journey’. Admission was free so anyone could come out and listen.
WLUC
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea celebrates its first birthday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette bubble tea café is celebrating its first birthday. Blossom Bird Bubble Tea opened one year ago, with the goal of introducing Marquette to bubble tea. It’s traditionally a milk tea drink with tapioca pearls at the bottom but Blossom Bird offers regular teas...
WLUC
The 71st Houghton County Fair returns to Hancock
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Fair has returned to the county fairgrounds for its 71st year. Food stands, games, and more attractions are spread out across the grounds in Hancock. Attendees were eager to get inside as the gates opened for it’s first day on Thursday. “It’s...
WLUC
Copper Country Community Art Center displays art in downtown Hancock
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Arts Center (CCCAC) has placed public art displays in Hancock’s downtown area. Each is a reproduction of art from the art center’s permanent collection. The eight pieces were created by artists from the Copper Country and those who stayed in the area for a time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s Planning Commission approved special use permits Wednesday night for a new marijuana distribution and growing facility. Ottawa Innovations LLC and the Higher Love Corporation have moved into the building located behind Target in Marquette Township. They plan to use the site as...
WLUC
UP Children’s Museum youth programs coming back in full swing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is seeing more regularity in its youth programming. Jim Edwards lays out what’s being offered and goes into greater detail about the 8-18 Media program. Edwards explains how the museum is getting into full swing again. You can check...
WLUC
Jeff Bruning’s life honored with musical service in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A tribute was held on Friday for a beloved U.P. native who passed away from cancer. Jeff Bruning passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9 after a battle with cancer. In honor of Bruning’s life, Michigan vocalists performed a mash-up of Broadway songs at the Lake Superior Theatre Friday night. The choir opened with the song ‘Beautiful City’ from the ‘Godspell’ soundtrack.
WLUC
Back to School with NMU’s Bookstore
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for books, school supplies, or more Wildcat swag?. Barnes and Noble at Northern Michigan University is ready for the influx of students that come with a new semester. The bookstore has no trouble keeping up with the latest trends and styles. The bookstore is open...
WLUC
Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lost Creek is a senior independent living community in Marquette Township that is soon ending its door-to-door trash pickup. Lorraine Leidholdt has lived at Lost Creek for six years. The resident says when she got the notice the property was looking to stop the pickup service, she started a petition.
WLUC
City of Marquette introduces 2023 budget plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Like all of us, the City of Marquette is dealing with increased costs across the board. This impacts the city’s costs and revenue stream and is one of the reasons it sent higher tax bills to property owners this summer. The Marquette City Commission met...
Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange
NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
WLUC
8-25-22: HS Football gets underway, NMU Volleyball host the NMU Open
Negaunee's Eliana Juchemich registeres a kill in the first set at home against Westwood. The Marquette tennis team hosted Kingsford on their home courts for singles and doubles matches. Gladstone cross country talks about the hopes for the season. Carney-Nadeau opting out of varsity football.
Comments / 0