Read full article on original website
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence
Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
boatlyfe.com
2022 Newport International Boat Show (NIBS): Preview Guide
The Newport International Boat Show (NIBS) will take place September 15-18 on America’s Cup Avenue and Commercial Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island. The beautiful harbor, known for its world class boating, draws thousands annually to this premier show that covers 14 acres and has become known for new boat and gear debuts.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
independentri.com
Local filmmaker finds inspiration at home
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wakefield native and South Kingstown High School graduate James Walsh will soon bring home a new movie he created about a family embracing a difficult past with acceptance that opens an unexpected future. Walsh, an actor and director, filmed the movie “Jimmy and Carolyn” in...
rimonthly.com
Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible
On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…
The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
insideedition.com
Bachelorette Party Discovers People Living in Basement of Rhode Island Airbnb
A bachelorette party got the surprise of their life when they found people living in the basement of an Airbnb they were renting. The sister of the bride says she rented the home in Providence for eight friends, assuming they would have the house to themselves. The group was having a great time until they heard a door knob rattle. Fearing it was a burglar, the friends called 911. The police later determined the people were legitimate tenants. The friends were able to get a refund from Airbnb.
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
Remembering When The Regatta Was Fall River’s Waterfront Party Spot
Driving down to Battleship Cove a few weeks ago, I couldn't help but walk down memory lane to when The Regatta was the spot in Fall River. When I started at Fun 107, we used to be at the waterfront bar, now the site of The Cove Restaurant & Marina, all the time. The station's David Duran was the party guy.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
middletownri.com
Always Be Aware Of Your Surroundings At The Beach
Second and Third beaches are among the best places anywhere to enjoy the sun, surf and fun of Middletown. But beach staff reminds everyone to always be aware of their surroundings, no matter your ability. #MiddletownRI.
ABC6.com
Garden City to host 70th birthday party for Mr. Potato Head
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Garden City Center is hosting a 70th birthday party for Mr. Potato Head on Friday evening. Starting at 5 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy some snacks, write a birthday card for the Hasbro legend, and play with some life-size toys and games. The...
msn.com
General Stanton Inn's reopening brings history back to life with a new touch
History is coming back to life with the reopening of the General Stanton Inn, that hosted presidents and gangsters alike over the centuries in Charlestown. The tavern and restaurant at the landmark welcomed guests starting last week, with more sections to open this fall. The General Stanton Inn sits on...
Details Emerging About Fall River’s First-Ever Winter Wonderland
Fall River's Kennedy Park will be twinkling this holiday season with the arrival of the first ever Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights. Plans are still in the early stages, but the event sounds like the festive family fun Spindle City residents have been looking for. With holiday light events everywhere...
johnstonsunrise.net
La Salette holds third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio
The Padre Pio Prayer Group of the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette at 947 Park Street in Attleboro, Massachusetts, is proud to announce the third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shrine. The Festival...
nrinow.news
The Haven returns: N.S. restaurant reopens under new management
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Village Haven held a grand reopening this week under new management and released a menu featuring all of the favorites diners have come to love in the restaurant’s 45 year history, alongside some new offerings. Longtime owner Rachel Narodowy announced her retirement in June,...
newportthisweek.com
Watchdogs Question Mayflower Wind’s Sakonnet River Plan
Another wind farm turbine project has local fishermen, officials and others upset even in the early stages, especially because it will go through Rhode Island waters to power homes in Massachusetts. On Aug. 16, Mayflower Wind, which holds one of seven leases for proposed wind farms in federal waters near...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island Folk Festival has a lot to offer this Sunday
The Americana, folk and singer-songwriter community in Rhode Island is vast. There are numerous musicians that have the ability to serenade listeners with just their voice and a guitar in their hands. There are also numerous bands bringing a similar sensation with various string instruments often backed up by a rhythm section. The Rhode Island Folk Festival will be once again celebrating this community at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence on August 28 from 12 noon to 6pm. It’s a free all ages event that features three stages of music, a songwriter workshop, a variety of crafts & food and more.
Comments / 0