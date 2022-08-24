ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.

Due to the overflow, the city is asking people not to come into contact with the river in Chicopee, Holyoke, Springfield, West Springfield, Longmeadow and Agawam for 48 hours.

In Holyoke, the city’s system is designed to discharge overflow into the river to reduce the risk of backups into streets and homes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
