ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

What we know about Netflix’s new show ‘Devil in Ohio’

By Justin Dennis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nJ72_0hTKbCs400

(WJW) — A new Netflix thriller series is reportedly inspired by a true story from the Buckeye State .

“Devil in Ohio” is a limited series adapted from the best-selling young-adult novel of the same name . It premieres Sept. 2 on the streaming service. Here’s the trailer .

How to get paid $1K to watch Full House

The show follows psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) who takes in Mae (Madeline Arthur) a young girl who’s escaped from a sinister cult, according to Netflix companion site Tudum .

Rounding out the show’s cast are Xaria Dotson, Sam Jaeger, Alisha Newton, Naomi Tan, Gerardo Celasco, Bradley Stryker, Tahmoh Penikett, Keenan Tracey and others, reported Tudum.

“The book was inspired by true events from a story that our executive producer, Rachel Miller, heard, which actually took place in Ohio,” the book’s author and showrunner Daria Polatin told Tudum. “In the series, we get to lean into Suzanne and her backstory. Why does Suzanne take Mae home? Why is she so drawn to her? And why does she go so far to help her?”

Here’s the average tip Ohioans leave at restaurants

Polatin said she crafted her own fictional cult for the show, along with its ideology.

But Ohio viewers don’t have to look far for grim, real-world inspirations.

The former members of Columbus’ Dwell Community Church — formerly Xenos Christian Fellowship — have publicly accused the church of cult-like practices, NBC4 Investigates reported in February .

These companies are offering hiring bonuses

In 1990, the shocking murders of an entire family at a Kirtland farm led to the conviction and execution of reported cult leader Jeffrey Lundgren nearly 18 years later.

Cleveland-area guitarist Glenn Schwartz, who died in 2018 at 77 , was a principal player in Gospel rock group All Saved Freak Band, whose leader the Rev. Larry Hill, was accused of isolating and physically and psychologically abusing his dozens of followers in Ashtabula County in the late 1960s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 5

Related
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
OHIO STATE
cnycentral.com

Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix#Devil#Full House#Ohioans#Columbus#Dwell Community Church
Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Cleveland.com

8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man sentenced to 12 years in prison for posing as funeral director

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for providing funeral services without a license. Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for running an illicit funeral home business at locations across Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Hardin was […]
WDTN

WDTN

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy