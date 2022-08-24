Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Method for performing TLS/SSL inspection based on verified subject name (USPTO 11411924): Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
-- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( Tel Aviv, Israel ) has been issued patent number 11411924, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Transport Layer Security (TLS), and its predecessor, Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), are cryptographic protocols designed to provide communications security over a computer network. SSL and TLS are defined in a series of Request For Comments (RFCs), the latest is RFC 8446 (https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc8446), this document is incorporated by reference herein. Several versions of the protocols find widespread use in applications such as serving web traffic. Encrypted web traffic typically needs to be inspected for security reasons, by security and other inspection devices. However, there are instances where web traffic should not be decrypted and inspected, such as in cases where it is needed to protect the privacy of an individual or an organization, or when following security policies, or regulations such as.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (Palms Specialty) (. Delaware. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Palms Specialty’s balance...
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First American Title Unveils PRISM™ Digital Platform for Title Agents
—Easy-to-implement, cost-effective digital platform includes tools that increase efficiency, strengthen customer engagement and enhance the real estate transaction experience— SANTA ANA, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of. First American Financial Corporation. (NYSE: FAF), today announced the launch of...
Managed Health and ADP Team up to Bring Companies a Unique Health Care Solution
The Managed Health Champ Plan will bring savings to companies and employees. and ADP, a human resources management and software provider, announced a partnership to offer companies the Managed Health Champ Plan as a new, unique, innovative healthcare solution. Managed Health. designed this program as an independent benefit plan to...
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patent Application Titled “Reward System Related to a Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication System” Published Online (USPTO 20220253945): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark V. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many vehicles include sensors and internal computer systems designed to monitor and control vehicle operations, driving conditions, and driving functions. Advanced vehicles systems can perform such tasks as monitoring fuel consumption and optimizing engine operation to achieve higher fuel efficiency, detecting and correcting a loss of traction on an icy road, and detecting a collision and automatically contacting emergency services. Various vehicle-based communication systems allow vehicles to communicate with other devices inside or outside of the vehicle. For example, a Bluetooth system may enable communication between the vehicle and the driver’s mobile phone. Telematics systems may be configured to access vehicle computers and sensor data, including on-board diagnostics systems (OBD), and transmit the data to a display within the vehicle, a personal computer or mobile device, or to a centralized data processing system. Data obtained from vehicle sensors and OBD systems has been used for a variety of purposes, including maintenance, diagnosis, and analysis. Additionally, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems can be used to provide drivers with safety warnings and collision alerts based on data received from other nearby vehicles. Additionally, vehicles can include autonomous driving systems that assume all or part of real-time driving functions to operate the vehicle without real-time input from a human operator.
CARS・
ABOUT REAL ESTATE: Bankruptcy filing can rob ability to get homeowners insurance
Latrobe Bulletin, The (PA) Many insurers will no longer renew a homeowners policy or issue a new one if the customer has recently filed for bankruptcy. : We have had the same company provide our homeowners insurance for about 11 years, and we have never made a claim for damages. Last week, however, we were shocked when we received a letter from the company that said our policy will not be renewed when our current one expires in August because we filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. All of our insurance payments are up-to-date because we did not include the insurer as part of our bankruptcy filing, and we have already saved enough cash to continue paying for coverage well into next year. Is it legal for the company to cancel our policy just because we filed for bankruptcy?
“Electronic Device Data Capture For Property Insurance Quotes” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220253948): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Davis , Timothy Joel ( Warrenville, IL , US); Engelhorn, Amy (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by...
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
Patent Issued for Dependency management in software development (USPTO 11409507): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Shepherd, Nate ( Bloomington, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Software development projects can be developed according to different development methodologies, such as a waterfall development methodology or an agile development methodology. In the waterfall development methodology, developers may develop an entire software development project in full over a relatively long period of time. However, in many cases, the waterfall development methodology can lead to long periods of time going by before it becomes apparent that the software development project is not meeting its goals. Many developers thus prefer the agile development methodology, which prioritizes creating distinct and smaller components of a larger software development project on a more rapid schedule. For example, a software development project can be broken into smaller components, such as epics, features, and/or stories. Each of these smaller components can be developed individually on relatively short timeframes, such as during program increments (PIs) that may be measured in weeks. Accordingly, the agile development methodology may allow issues with any of the smaller components to be found and corrected relatively quickly.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Supply and Demand Dynamics on Full Display in Insurance-Linked Securities Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The recent performance of the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market in the first half of 2022 reflected its relatively low correlation with the broader financial markets, with supply and demand for capital determining which deals were placed successfully and at what price, according to a newAM Best report. The...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Vault Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. (. Little Rock, AR. ) and Vault Reciprocal Exchange (. St. Petersburg, FL. ),...
Patent Issued for Zero knowledge proof-based privacy protection method and system for authenticated data in smart contract (USPTO 11411737): Shandong University
-- Shandong University ( Shandong , People’s Republic of China ) has been issued patent number 11411737, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “Technical Field. “The present disclosure relates to the technical field of...
The Hanover Insurance Group to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on September 8
WORCESTER, Mass. , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. on. Thursday, September 8. from. 10:35 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. E.T. The discussion will be...
Business Travel Insurance Market – Global Analysis by Growth, Revenue, Latest Investment, Key Players, Regional Development and Forecast 2022 to 2028: Business Travel Insurance market size will reach USD 8765.6 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% over the analysis period.
The Business Travel Insurance market research report contains in-depth analyses of the market distributor and value chain. The market report also discusses a number of crucial elements that have a big impact on market expansion. A statistical analysis that details the many factors that affect and restrain the internal and external markets is also included in the study. The scope of the study report is increased with the use of market scenarios to include a comparison of the profitability and pricing of significant market segments, as well as a ranking of the major service providers.
Health Insurance Carriers Market May See a Big Move : Allianz, Aegon, UnitedHealth: Health Insurance Carriers Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health Insurance Carriers Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are UnitedHealth,
Erie Insurance launches $10M investment fund. How will the money be used?
Erie-based Erie Insurance has found another way to invest. The company, which has pumped about $50 million in federal Opportunity Zone projects, which provide special tax incentives for investing capital gains in designated low-income areas, on Thursday announced the creation of a different sort of investment fund. Erie Strategic Ventures...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0