Nicer weather arrives today after some fog to start the day

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – High pressure is settling in today providing the area with the best day of the week. More in the way of sunshine arrives today after some fog to start the day. It also turns warmer thanks to the added sun developing today. Highs are warming into the low 80s this afternoon and it is a little less humid too with a nice little breeze.

The last half of the week doesn’t look too bad either with some sun and a spotty shower/storm possible late Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly north of our area. There’s a better chance of scattered showers/storms Friday thanks to a cold front sliding in and through to end the week.

The cold front responsible for the few showers/storms across the Southern Tier to end the week stalls and kind of falls apart Friday night into Saturday not too far to the south of us. This may lead to us having to deal with a few widely scattered pop-up showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday, but much of the weekend is looking dry at this time.

Highs for the last half of the week into the weekend should remain in the 80s with a bit of humidity but not too bad right into the weekend.

Today: Drying out with some developing sun following some fog and low clouds to start the day. There’s just a small chance of a lingering spotty shower too. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows between 55 and 60 with areas of fog developing.

Thursday: A bit warmer with some sun and a chance of a late afternoon/evening shower/storm mainly north of us. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Comfortably warm with sun and clouds. Highs near 80.

Sunday: Warmer with intervals of sun and a slight chance of a spotty afternoon/evening shower/storm or two. Highs are well into the 80s.

Monday: Looks pretty steamy with some hazy sun and a few scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Breezy and warm with a few showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

