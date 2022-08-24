ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

York County man sentenced to prison for animal fighting after 42 dogs seized

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
The Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjsgC_0hTKag7X00

A South Carolina man who previously spent time in prison for animal fighting has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to animal fighting, drug and weapon violations in a York County case where 42 pit bulls were seized, according to prosecutors and court records.

Anthoni Latoranodo Orr, 52, pleaded guilty in York County criminal court Tuesday to animal fighting, ill treatment of animals, trafficking methamphetamine between 10 and 28 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a stolen gun, court records show.

In the 2019 arrest, 42 dogs, illegal drugs and a gun were found, according to York County deputies, prosecutors and court records.

The guilty plea and seven year sentence was negotiated between prosecutors and Orr, said Daniel Porter, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor .

Animal fighting carries a maximum of five years in prison under South Carolina law .

“We are pleased with the result,” Porter said after court.

In 2019, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the 42 pit bull dogs on property in western York County, Porter said. During a search of the property near McConnells, which is southwest of Rock Hill, law enforcement also found a dog fighting pit, the drugs, and the weapon, Porter said.

Some of the animals found were chained to vehicle axles buried in the ground, deputies said.

Orr forfeited the seized dogs to the York County Animal Shelter operated by York County Animal Control while the case was pending, Porter said. The dogs were examined by a veterinarian, Porter said. Some of the dogs were rescued and others had to be euthanized, Porter said.

“We thank animal control and the sheriff’s office for all their work in this case,” Porter said.

Orr’s lawyer, Stephen Schusterman of Rock Hill , said after court that Orr was remorseful.

“My client accepted both responsibility for those actions and the court’s decision,” Schusterman said.

Orr has a previous conviction for animal fighting from 2011 where he was sentenced to five years in prison, according to prosecutors and court records.

Comments / 2

Kay Earnhardt
3d ago

Good that's where he needs to be .Hope they fight him in prison the way he did these poor dogs!!

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Mcconnells, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
County
York County, SC
State
South Carolina State
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Lincoln County Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County man was arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrants after a traffic stop on Thursday. A North Carolina Wildlife officer conducted the traffic stop on Huss Street in Lincolnton for an expired license plate and a movement violation. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy M....
LINCOLNTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Dog Fighting#Bull Dogs#Illegal Drugs#16th Circuit
cn2.com

Waffle House Shooting Suspect in Custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting. Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th

Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One killed in motorcycle crash on S.C. 72 in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Chester County. Troopers said it happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on S.C. 72, about seven miles north of Chester. According to the SCHP, the driver of the motorcycle went off the road and...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man sentenced for 2019 home invasion in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clinton man was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with an armed home invasion. Anthony Wolfe and Rodrick Anderson stormed inside a Laurens County home in September 2019 where they robbed a victim at gunpoint. The pair also pointed a gun at the victim’s son who showed up at the house during the incident.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Knives, marijuana and beer confiscated during search at Indian Land High School, officials say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors and a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search based […]
LANCASTER, SC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
2K+
Followers
79
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy