Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats.

Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards.

Removing these abandoned and damaged boats – often left behind by owners who cannot afford the upkeep – can become costly for the agencies working to keep the hazards out of waterways.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) told News 2 earlier this year that it can cost between $5,000 and $8,000 to have derelict boats above the surface removed. But the removal of sunken boats can have a $20,000 price tag.

CPD and other agencies like the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) have partnered with Wounded Nature-Working Veterans to help remove these hazards for free with the help of donations.

State Rep. Spencer Wetmore in February 2021 introduced a bill that would require a permit for watercraft or floating structures to be moored in a public waterway for an extended period. The bill was signed by Gov. McMaster in May of that year.

Now, Gov. McMaster is set to join Wounded Nature-Working Veterans, the Office of Resiliency, and SCDNR to tour abandoned commercial and recreational vehicles that are creating hazards in our waterways.

