ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBROQ_0hTKafEo00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats.

Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards.

Removing these abandoned and damaged boats – often left behind by owners who cannot afford the upkeep – can become costly for the agencies working to keep the hazards out of waterways.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) told News 2 earlier this year that it can cost between $5,000 and $8,000 to have derelict boats above the surface removed. But the removal of sunken boats can have a $20,000 price tag.

CPD and other agencies like the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) have partnered with Wounded Nature-Working Veterans to help remove these hazards for free with the help of donations.

Police: Coast Guard member arrested for stealing, pawning items

State Rep. Spencer Wetmore in February 2021 introduced a bill that would require a permit for watercraft or floating structures to be moored in a public waterway for an extended period. The bill was signed by Gov. McMaster in May of that year.

Now, Gov. McMaster is set to join Wounded Nature-Working Veterans, the Office of Resiliency, and SCDNR to tour abandoned commercial and recreational vehicles that are creating hazards in our waterways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
The Post and Courier

Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal

The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Cars
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Ports Authority discusses future of Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority announced new redevelopment plans for the future of the Union Pier Terminal, the current home of Carnival Cruises. President and CEO Barbara Melvin laid out different ideas so that people can give their feedback. “Union Pier will be redeveloped into a space that benefits the city […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.   According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency.  News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
The Post and Courier

Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property

Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterways#Derelict#Politics State#Vehicles#Politics Governor#Cpd#Coast Guard#The Office Of Resiliency
WCBD Count on 2

Child, 10, injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a child, 10, was injured during a Saturday evening shooting in downtown Charleston. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls around 6:55 p.m. regarding a shooting on Jackson Street near Hanover Street. “Responding officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid on scene […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to incident downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently combing through a scene Saturday night in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. There is no official word yet on what incident they are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2022 Hurricane Special: Ready 4 The Storm | FULL EPISODE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is here, and the ABC News 4 Storm Tracker team is working 4 you to help get you Ready 4 The Storm. The Battery can be one of the most vulnerable spots in the Lowcountry. It's a reminder that we should always be...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
The Post and Courier

West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections

Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What to know about the Summerville noise ordinance

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Summerville Police Department, your neighbor’s barking dog can violate the town noise ordinance.  Summerville Police Department (SPD) released a public service announcement on Facebook to remind town residents of Summerville’s noise ordinance.  Section 12-32 of Summerville’s Code of Ordinances states “Any noise of such character, intensity or duration which […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
GRAY COURT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy