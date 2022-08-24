ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Thirty-one people were arrested after demonstrators blocked petrol stations and sabotaged fuel pumps at four M25 service stations on Wednesday morning.

Climate group Just Stop Oil targeted Clacket Lane services eastbound and westbound, Kent; Cobham services, Surrey; and Thurrock services, Essex.

Its supporters blocked access to petrol stations from around 5am by sitting in the road with banners.

Some people rendered fuel pumps out of use by breaking display glass and covering them with spray paint.

The forecourts at Clacket Lane and Thurrock remained closed on Wednesday afternoon.

Surrey Police said it made 13 arrests at Clacket Lane and seven at Cobham, while Essex Police arrested 11 people on suspicion of criminal damage at Thurrock.

This comes after Essex Police arrested 28 people on Tuesday after climate activists caused disruption at three locations in Thurrock.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “We’re working hard to keep Essex moving, keep people safe and minimise disruption to the public on Thurrock’s roads.

“We understand that people have the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate criminal activities that affect our communities and businesses, and will take swift and robust action to tackle such incidents.

“We will continue to work with our partners and businesses to bring this situation to an end.”

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “This campaign will continue until we have a meaningful statement from the Government stating that they will stop all new oil and gas projects in the UK.

“For the Government to do anything less is genocide.”

