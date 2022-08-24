ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISN

Village strikes $1 million deal with holdout homeowners at Foxconn site

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — After years of holding out, the final homeowners at the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant have agreed to a settlement with the village and will be moving within months. In 2017, Jim and Kim Mahoney moved in, after building what they call their "dream house,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Racine Roundup: Latest news in Racine County

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Our partners at the Racine County Eye have the report. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Bosch Cutz of Kenosha provides free back-to-school haircuts as a way of giving back

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Inventory surplus stores lure bargain hunters

GREENDALE, Wis. — The lure of a good deal sent shoppers pouring into NuNu's Hot Bargains in Greendale Thursday. They were cashing in on a new trend in retail. Some local businesses are buying surplus inventory from major retailers, such as Target and Walmart and reselling it to consumers at deep discounts.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha area residents react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

WAUKESHA — President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle student loan debt was met with mixed reactions from some Waukesha County residents. Amanda Schumacher is a taxpayer who repaid her student loans and is in favor of Biden’s plans. She attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Thanks to her parents, she was able to live at home rent-free while she paid off her loans. The Mukwonago native said it was hard to find a full-time job out of school with no experience.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags

Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
WAUKESHA, WI
x1071.com

US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
seehafernews.com

Six Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack

A Waukesha County judge has dropped a half-dozen charges against the man accused of last year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. Darrell Brooks Junior still faces 77 charges for the incident, including six of first-degree intentional homicide. Attorneys for both sides argued over what evidence should be allowed at trial...
WAUKESHA, WI

