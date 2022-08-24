Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
Village strikes $1 million deal with holdout homeowners at Foxconn site
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — After years of holding out, the final homeowners at the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant have agreed to a settlement with the village and will be moving within months. In 2017, Jim and Kim Mahoney moved in, after building what they call their "dream house,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
wuwm.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
New initiative to look into housing issues across Racine County
Our partners at the Racine County Eye are launching a new Initiative in September called "Unlocking Racine." TMJ4 News will also be collaborating on the year-long, multi-faceted project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Racine Roundup: Latest news in Racine County
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Our partners at the Racine County Eye have the report. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog...
New grocery store, apartment to take place of Regency Mall
A portion of Regency Mall in Racine could be demolished and replaced by a new grocery store and apartments.
whitewaterbanner.com
People Killed by Police in WI Lower Than National Rate, But Walworth County is an Outlier (Revised)
Revision. 8/26 @ 1:10 p.m. The organization that was the primary source for this article was previously referred to as The Badger Report. That has been corrected to The Badger Project. The Banner regrets this error. According to an analysis by The Badger Project, which uses the tagline “Nonpartisan, nonprofit,...
Break-in at Mitchell Park Domes, closed during investigation
The Mitchell Park Domes are temporarily closed Wednesday after someone broke in, threw trash around and damaged items in the facility's basement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County nature preserve twice the size of Lion’s Den Gorge
Cedar Gorge, a nature preserve almost twice the size of Lion's Den Gorge in Grafton is in the works in Ozaukee County. The land is expected to be in the hands of the county by the end of September.
kenosha.com
Bosch Cutz of Kenosha provides free back-to-school haircuts as a way of giving back
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
WISN
Inventory surplus stores lure bargain hunters
GREENDALE, Wis. — The lure of a good deal sent shoppers pouring into NuNu's Hot Bargains in Greendale Thursday. They were cashing in on a new trend in retail. Some local businesses are buying surplus inventory from major retailers, such as Target and Walmart and reselling it to consumers at deep discounts.
wisconsinrightnow.com
REPUBLISHED: Watch as Kenosha Arson Suspects Start Fire That Destroys Business
We are republishing articles from the Kenosha riots to remind voters what occurred that week. Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Josh Kaul – as well as weak local leadership – must be held accountable for surrendering the city to a criminal mob. We were there. We witnessed a...
WISN
Judge grants defense motion to drop 6 counts against Waukesha parade suspect
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Thursday afternoon, a Waukesha County judge granted the defense motion to dismiss six counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle against Darrell Brooks. Wisconsin state law said a defendant can't have multiple punishments for the same crime, Judge Jennifer Dorow said. Brooks is...
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha area residents react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
WAUKESHA — President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle student loan debt was met with mixed reactions from some Waukesha County residents. Amanda Schumacher is a taxpayer who repaid her student loans and is in favor of Biden’s plans. She attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Thanks to her parents, she was able to live at home rent-free while she paid off her loans. The Mukwonago native said it was hard to find a full-time job out of school with no experience.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
x1071.com
US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
Wisconsin Traffic Stop Leads to Secret Compartment and $110K in Cocaine
What started as a "routine traffic stop" in Racine County, Wisconsin led to a massive drug bust north of the border. Back in June, the silver car shown in this video was pulled over for no front license plate and illegal window tint. The results of this traffic stop save lives, tons of them.
Death investigation temporarily closes SB I-43/94 at Holt in Milwaukee
An investigation into a death Tuesday morning shut down southbound I-43/94 from Holt to Howard, officials say.
seehafernews.com
Six Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack
A Waukesha County judge has dropped a half-dozen charges against the man accused of last year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. Darrell Brooks Junior still faces 77 charges for the incident, including six of first-degree intentional homicide. Attorneys for both sides argued over what evidence should be allowed at trial...
Comments / 0