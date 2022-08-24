ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ENHYPEN Land First No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart With ‘Manifesto: Day 1’

By Keith Caulfield
 3 days ago

ENHYPEN have landed their first No. 1 on Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Aug. 27), as the group’s Manifesto: Day 1 climbs 2-1 in its third week on the list. The set sold 14,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 18 (down 20%). The South Korean group’s album debuted at No. 3 on the Aug. 13-dated chart at No. 3 with 38,000 sold, following its CD release on July 29.

Manifesto: Day 1 was initially released to stream and via digital retailers on July 4, but did not chart until after its CD hit stores. Since its release, the album has sold 69,000 copies – with 68,000 on CD (the other 1,000 are digital albums).

Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of Manifesto was issued in collectible deluxe packages (11 total, including a version exclusively sold through Target), each with a standard set of items and randomized elements (like photocards). The set was not issued on any other physical format.

Manifesto: Day 1 is the fourth charting title for ENHYPEN on Top Album Sales, with all four having reached the top five of the list.

Notably, the 14,000 sold for Manifesto: Day 1 is the lowest sum for the week’s top-selling album in more than a year. The No. 1 on Top Album Sales last sold as few, or fewer, on the July 24, 2021-dated chart, when Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour sold 10,000 copies, notching its third nonconsecutive week atop the list (of an eventual total of four weeks at No. 1).

Also in the new top 10 on Top Album Sales: there are debuts from Danger Mouse and Black Thought ’s collaborative album, Megan Thee Stallion , King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard and Hollywood Undead . Plus, BrockHampton ’s year-and-a-half old Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine re-enters the chart at No. 5 following its delayed vinyl release.

Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

At No. 2 on Top Album Sales, Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s collaborative album Cheat Codes debuts with 11,000 copies sold. The long-in-the-works project features guests including A$AP Rocky, Run the Jewels, the late MF Doom, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$, Russ, Raekwon and Conway the Machine. Cheat Codes is the highest charting effort ever on Top Album Sales for either Danger Mouse or Black Thought.

Cheat Codes also bows at No. 1 on Tastemaker Albums , which ranks the top-sellers at independent and small chain record stores. It sold 4,000 copies at the indie and small chain sector – 38% of its first-week sales.

Harry Styles ’ former No. 1 Harry’s House climbs 4-3 on Top Album Sales with 10,000 sold (down 1%). The set’s cumulative U.S. sales stand at 562,000 since its release in May. It continues to be 2022’s top-selling album, and the only effort to sell more than a half-million copies in the U.S. this year.

Megan Thee Stallion’s new Traumazine sold 8,000 copies in its debut frame, arriving at No. 4 on Top Album Sales – the rapper’s highest-charting effort yet on the list. It’s her third top 10 on the tally overall.

BrockHampton’s year-and-a-half-old Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine re-enters Top Album Sales at No. 5, following its delayed vinyl release on Aug. 12. (The vinyl released was originally slated for April.) The set sold 8,000 copies in the tracking week, effectively all on vinyl, prompting its No. 1 debut on the Vinyl Albums chart. Roadrunner spent one week previously on the chart, when it debuted at No. 3 on the April 24, 2021-dated list.

Two former No. 1s are next up on the chart, as Beyoncé ’s Renaissance falls 3-6 with 8,000 sold (down 43%) while SEVENTEEN ’s SEVENTEEN 4th Album Repackage: Sector 17 rises 10-7 with 7,000 sold (up 7%).

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard notches its second top 10 on Top Album Sales – 16th charting effort overall on the list – with the No. 8 debut of Omnium Gatherum , following its vinyl LP release on Aug. 12. The set sold nearly 7,000 copies in the tracking week – effectively all from its vinyl editions. The band’s album was initially released for streaming and via digital retail in April.

Rounding out the top 10 on the new Top Album Sales chart are TOMORROW X TOGETHER ’s former leader Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child , falling 8-9 with 7,000 sold (down 2%) and Hollywood Undead’s new album Hotel Kalifornia , debuting at No. 10 with 6,000 sold. For the latter band, it’s the act’s fourth top 10 effort

In the week ending Aug. 18, there were 1.716 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 0.9% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.345 million (down 1.3%) and digital albums comprised 371,000 (up 0.6%).

There were 624,000 CD albums sold in the week ending Aug. 18 (down 5.3% week-over-week) and 710,000 vinyl albums sold (down 2.7%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 21.563 million (down 8.8% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 24.466 million (down less than 1%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 59.389 million (down 8.1% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 46.356 million (down 4.2%) and digital album sales total 13.033 million (down 19.7%).

