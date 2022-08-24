Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers are flocking to dollar stores for canned goods because they can't afford fresh food due to soaring inflation
Shoppers are increasingly feeling the effects of soaring inflation in the US. Some say they are switching to dollar stores and buying in bulk to try and combat rising prices, The Wall Street Journal reported. Elayna Fernandez, a mother of four, told the Journal that she had recently bought a...
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind
NEW YORK/MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Western companies with iconic brands like Coca-Cola that exit Russia face years of battling knockoffs and unauthorized imports clamoring to fill the void they leave behind, a risky bid as courts show little sympathy for firms that depart.
CNBC
Amazon bought Whole Foods five years ago for $13.7 billion. Here's what's changed at the high-end grocer
Five years ago, Amazon closed its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, by far the biggest acquisition ever for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. Since then, Amazon has made a lot of changes to the specialty grocer, from lowering prices to embedding checkout technology in its 500-plus U.S. stores.
IN THIS ARTICLE
From toilet paper to candy bars, companies hide rising costs by shrinking the size of everyday products. Here's what that looks like.
The prices of consumer goods are increasing, from food to household necessities. Some companies are hiding this by shrinking product sizes instead.
Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list
Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain
Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s...
Popculture
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
A Starbucks Favorite is Changing (Consumers Won't be Happy)
If it feels like inflation has come for everything you hold dear, you're not alone. Domestic flights are up 47% since January, one in every four marijuana retailers say that they plan to raise prices in the next year, and even fast food is getting pretty expensive. Those daily coffee...
Thrillist
32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
7 Food Items You Should Never Buy at Walmart
If you've been grocery shopping lately, you've likely found yourself aghast at the high cost of various food items. These shocking price tags aren't arbitrary; they're a result of the pandemic, rising...
Coca-Cola's Newest Creation Has Nothing To Do With Soda
The thought of Coca-Cola may bring up feelings of a refreshing taste, plenty of sugar, and a jolly man in a red coat giving gifts to strangers. But, forever striving to keep that net revenue of $38.7 billion growing (via The Coca-Cola Company), the business is branching out to influence even more customers.
I shop groceries at salvage supermarkets – it saves me up to 67% every time
FOOD blogger Maggie Kilpatrick is able to save nearly 70% off certain food items when shopping at salvage stores. The foodie and recipe maker started shopping at salvage stores once she realized how much money could be saved. Maggie told The New York Times she visited her first salvage store...
Amazon is pressing pause on dozens more self-checkout grocery stores amid disappointing sales, report says
Amazon is halting the rollout of more Fresh self-checkout food stores, The Sunday Times reported. Sources told the UK newspaper that disappointing sales and an uncertain economy led to the decision. Amazon has struggled to open physical stores amid high costs and tension with Whole Foods. Amazon is pausing the...
Chipotle: The rich are buying more burritos, and the poorest customers are pulling back
CEO Brian Niccol says high-income customers are increasing Chipotle trips in place of more expensive dining. Chipotle says it relies on high-income customers for the bulk of sales. The chain has raised prices in the past year and plans to bump them again in August. Inflation is changing how Chipotle...
CNBC
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says even wealthier families are penny-pinching
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a CNBC interview that even wealthier families are looking to save money, as they feel pinched by the high price of groceries. "People are really price-focused now, regardless of income level" he said. Food prices are up 10.9% over the past 12 months as...
Americans are proving they know how to shop their way out of a crisis
It was the best of times (for Walmart), it was the worst of times (for Target). And an OK-ish time for everyone else.
We visited Aldi rival Lidl stores in the US and UK and found that one offered much wackier products, including massage guns, leaf blowers, and $59 kayaks
Lidl – Aldi's arch rival – sells own-label products that look just like big brands. Its stores focus on promotions and discounts, and is like the Ikea of grocery stores. We visited Lidl stores in London and New York City to see how the two stack up. German...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
57K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0