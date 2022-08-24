ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottish cyclist dies, partner says suffered cardiac arrest

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A Scottish cyclist has died after suffering cardiac arrest in bed, according to his Olympic champion partner who said Wednesday she “tried and tried” to save him.

The death of Rab Wardell was confirmed by Scottish Cycling on Tuesday, days after he won a national mountain bike championship. He was 37.

“We send our love & support to his family, friends & all those in our community who knew him,” the governing body said.

Wardell’s partner, Katie Archibald, who won gold medals for Britain at track cycling at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, said “I still don’t understand what happened; if this is real.”

“He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed,” Archibald wrote on Twitter. “I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn’t bring him back.

“Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me.”

Wardell won the elite men’s title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships on Sunday, overcoming several punctures to win on the final lap.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

