Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
KTVU FOX 2
Friend of BART shooting victim explains what happened
OAKLAND - A BART rider is in the hospital after a man shot him on a train while it stopped at the Oakland Fruitvale Station on Friday afternoon. "It didn't appear to be a random act, it appeared to be a targeted act. And I tell you that because our platform video shows the man getting on to the car and getting right back off," said BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez.
KTVU FOX 2
Uvalde shooting billboard causing controversy in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - The Uvalde school massacre is now being used as a reason for people not to move to Texas. A new billboard in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood proclaims: "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas." The billboard is being criticized on social media...
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
KTVU FOX 2
Contractor frustrated with San Francisco 911 dispatch response to stolen van
SAN FRANCISCO - A Bay Area contractor said his employees were able to locate a stolen company van faster than police. Todd Morris said when his workers found the van, it was ransacked and vandalized. He believes the vandalism could have been avoided if police responded sooner. The small business...
The Boogaloo Bois have guns, criminal records and military training — now they want to overthrow the government
In an investigation first published in February 2021, ProPublica and FRONTLINE uncovered more than 20 members of the decentralized militia movement known as the Boogaloo Bois with ties to the military. One, former Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, is to be sentenced Friday in the 2020 shootout that killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy Damon Gutzwiller.
Breaking news: Nuru sentenced to prison
Former San Francisco Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, capping a criminal corruption scandal with consequences that continue to ripple through the halls of city government. In his nearly 10-year tenure at the helm of the Department of Public Works, Nuru accepted a multitude of bribes and kickbacks from contractors and companies who do business with the City. Nuru pleaded...
Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot
San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
postnewsgroup.com
Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program
Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
Fontana Herald News
Man who used a flamethrower during a street takeover in San Bernardino is sentenced
A man who was identified using a flamethrower during a street takeover event in San Bernardino in April has now been sentenced in connection with the crime. Eric Hanshaw, aka "Sideshow Tomcat," an Arizona resident, was arrested by police in Phoenix in June, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 26.
5 arrested as CHP breaks up $9 million statewide cargo theft operation
VALLEJO -- Culminating a 2-year investigation, the California Highway Patrol has arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in a major cargo theft operation that has stolen more than $9 million in shipments of electronics and electronic components. CHP investigators worked with law enforcement agencies both in Northern and Southern California which led to raids in the Los Angeles County.Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized. Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies. "This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains to be ongoingInvestigators said specifics regarding the identities of those arrested were not being provided now as it may compromise the case.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland shooting claims 3 lives
Three people were fatally shot in the city's West Oakland neighborhood on Friday night. A city councilmember says people do not feel safe in many areas even though shootings are down in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Former San Francisco Public Works head Mohammed Nuru to be sentenced
SAN FRANCISCO - The former head of San Francisco's Public Works Department is scheduled on Thursday to be sentenced in federal court. Mohammed Nuru resigned in 2020 after the FBI accused him of a scheme, involving bribes and kickbacks on city contracts. Nuru faces up to 20 years in prison...
KTVU FOX 2
Zip Trips: Martinez
The KTVU morning crew heads to Martinez for the final Zip Trip of the summer. Learn about the city's history, including the birthplace of the martini, as well checking out the sights and best places to eat.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin prison correctional officer under investigation dies by suicide
VALLEJO, Calif. - A correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin who was under investigation has died by suicide, the Solano County Coroner's Office said. A coroner's spokeswoman said that the Sunday death of Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, of Vallejo is still technically under investigation, but preliminary results...
californiaglobe.com
‘Don’t Move to Texas’ Billboards in SF, LA Draw Continued Controversy
Controversy over billboards placed in San Francisco and Los Angeles urging people not to move to Texas continued this week, with the billboards adding to the growing clash between California and Texas. Last week, billboards featuring the words “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde” went up in Los Angeles and...
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend in San Bernardino, kidnapping her toddler
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's San Bernardino home and kidnapping her two-year-old daughter. Raymond Ornales was arrested Saturday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home Saturday morning for a domestic disturbance. When they got there, a woman told officers that Ornales, her ex-boyfriend, broke into her house, hit her and threatened her with a gun. Then, the woman says, Ornales ran away with her toddler.
foxla.com
Doctor sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged racism
A rally will be held outside of the Kaiser Permanente Medical School in Pasadena. It's to show support for Black doctors and one doctor who is taking Kaiser Permanente to court.
