crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Richland County tomorrow
MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Richland County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “There were 13,762 OVI-related crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in...
richlandsource.com
Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Union County tonight
MARYSVILLE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Marysville. The checkpoint will be held from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Crews will be holding the checkpoint on...
Mount Vernon News
Patrol OVI sobriety checkpoint in Knox County Friday
MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Knox County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, 720 people...
Woman critical after being struck by vehicle on I-71 South near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was critically injured after she was hit by a vehicle late Friday night near downtown Columbus. According to police, the woman was found on I-71 South in the area of Spring and Long streets around 11:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Grant Medical...
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
peakofohio.com
Local driver injured after single-vehicle crash
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday night just before 10 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Jacob Long, 24 of West Mansfield, was driving his Honda Elite scooter eastbound on State Route 47 when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
Woman killed in Sandusky train crash
The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a fatal train crash that happened in the city Friday morning.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-skip in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in north Columbus Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street in Columbus at approximately 7:30 a.m. The westbound lanes on East 5th Avenue that were closed while police investigated the crash are now open.
richlandsource.com
U.S. 30 wreck: Two men undergo surgery after trucks collide head on in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Two men underwent surgery Tuesday night after a head-on truck collision that closed U.S. 30 on the city's north side for almost six hours. The accident in the ongoing construction zone happened around 6:15 p.m., according to Mansfield police Asst. Chief Jason Bammann.
cleveland19.com
Here’s why your drive to Cedar Point could get a little easier
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is expected in Sandusky to highlight upgrades that will impact a key route that helps drivers get to Cedar Point. The funding from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will be announced on Thursday afternoon is meant to go...
Off-road vehicle hit by car, killing 2
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people on a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV).
One dead, two injured in Licking County crash
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
richlandsource.com
Open Source: When will U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield be complete
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. ==============================================
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Sheriff: Results of drunk riding could be crushing
ASHLAND – During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in Ashland County to decrease impaired motorcycle riding. From Aug. 19 through Sept....
wqkt.com
More details released about Holmes Co. crash/suicide
Authorities in Holmes County are releasing more information about the incident this week in which a Massillon man intentionally caused a head-on collision and then killed himself. Investigators say the vehicle that 33-year old Timothy Ellsworth struck was being driven by his ex-girlfriend and he was undoubtedly targeting her. Following the crash, Ellsworth got out of his vehicle, walked up to his ex’s car and fatally shot himself. It wasn’t the first time that Ellsworth had used a vehicle as a weapon. He was convicted in 2014 of intentionally ramming his truck into a vehicle driven by a relative of his then-fiancee.
crawfordcountynow.com
Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Sunny for your weekend
BUCYRUS—Sunny for your weekend with a chance of showers overnight on Sunday. Highs in the 80s. Here is your National Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—Mostly sunny, with a high of 80. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Saturday Night—Mostly clear, with a low of...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night
ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled
Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
