Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night of deadly floods nearly a month ago. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff are both from the Lost Creek...
wymt.com
Wayne County woman arrested after stealing three cars
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Police Department were busy Friday morning trying to find three stolen cars. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., someone called Wayne County 911 to report a stolen car. The car was taken from South Main Street. It...
wymt.com
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a car crash. It happened early Thursday morning in front of the Double Kwik on Highway 15. Dispatchers said two cars were involved and two people were sent to a hospital. We do not know the extent of their injuries. Traffic...
lakercountry.com
Money missing from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room
An investigation is underway regarding $25,000 that went missing from the evidence room of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the theft, with KSP leading the investigation. The money was discovered missing after an internal audit of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
somerset106.com
Escaped Barren County Inmate Found In Pulaski County
An escaped Barren County inmate has been found in Pulaski County. Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck said 33-year-old Donald Shelton escaped from an assigned work release on Hiseville Park Road on August 5th just before 11:30 a.m., and alerts were sent out statewide to law enforcement. Shelton had two addresses previously used that were in Pulaski County. Deputies reported they saw Shelton as a passenger in a vehicle on East Highway 914 and pulled them over. Shelton ran from the vehicle, but was eventually caught and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest. Police also served warrants from Barren County for the original work detail escape. According to Kentucky State Police, Shelton was originally jailed in the Barren County Detention Center for first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and bail jumping.
wymt.com
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
Pulaski County man captured after escaping custody
An inmate from the Barren County Jail in Glasgow that escaped on Aug. 5 has been captured.
somerset106.com
Significant Traffic Delay for Westbound Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway for Car Parade Saturday, Aug. 27
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Motorists are advised that the westbound lanes of the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway will experience a significant delay Saturday, Aug. 27, to accommodate the Somernites Car Cruise event. Westbound lanes will be blocked at approximately 4 p.m. ET from the expressway’s intersection...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Prominent Hazard businessman L.D. Gorman dies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - L.D. Gorman, a business leader in Perry County for nearly a century and a member of the prominent Gorman family in Hazard, has died. He was well-known in political circles and counted many celebrities, sports figures and politicians as his friends. One of those friends for...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Man arrested in reported stolen car, found with meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Wednesday morning, a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office made a traffic stop on a car with equipment violations. After a license plate check, the deputy found out the car was reported stolen. A release from the sheriff’s office said a quick...
wymt.com
One person dead after head-on crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Madison County. It happened Tuesday morning, around 8:15, on KY-627 in the area of Boonesborough Elementary School. According to Kentucky State Police, 62-year-old Robert O’rear, of Berea, was driving his car north on 627 when a southbound pickup truck, driven by 77-year-old Jerry Johnson, of Hurricane, WV, crossed the center-line and crashed head-on into O’rear’s car.
wymt.com
Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY TRUCKER LEGEND PAUL BRAY "BIG BOPPER" OF LONDON PASSES AWAY
LONDON, KY - ClayCoNews is sad to report that on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 legendary trucker/racer Paul Bray "Big Bopper" of London, Kentucky finished his last race. We would like to take a moment and pay tribute to a man who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
wymt.com
Scores from around the bluegrass after week two of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week two of the high school football season saw the annual Pike County Bowl and more. Harlan 22, East Ridge 16 (PCB)
lakercountry.com
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
lakercountry.com
Three local residents indicted in Adair County
Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
wymt.com
Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than four weeks after the eastern Kentucky flood, communities are still struggling. But thanks to one generous teacher, high school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way. Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin are teachers at Jackson County Area Technology...
wymt.com
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office conducting traffic safety checkpoints
The sheriff's office said they will focus on roads that have had a large amount of injuries from crashes.
q95fm.net
One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash
Authorities with the Powell County Dispatch confirmed the death of one person following a crash on Saturday morning. The crash is said to have taken place on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash had both lanes of traffic temporarily closed down, but they were opened...
Comments / 4