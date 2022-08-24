Juvenile justice center wouldn’t have stopped football game shooting or other teen violence | OPINION

Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Attempted Rape On Rail Trail
A Hopkinsville man was charged with attempted rape and kidnapping on the Hopkinsville Rail Trail near West 9th Street Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they went to the area after getting a 911 call with a woman screaming “he is going to kill me”. After locating the man...
WSMV
Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
whopam.com
Man arrested for attempted rape, kidnapping on rail-trail
A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Saturday morning on attempted rape and kidnapping charges near the rail-trail in the area of the park at West Ninth and Seventh Street. The victim dialed 911 at about 11:30 p.m. Friday and dispatchers heard her yelling “he is going to kill me,” according to the report.
whopam.com
Suspects in elder abuse case indicted for murder
The two people charged in the elder abuse and neglect case have now been indicted for murder by a Christian County Grand Jury. The indictments against 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove are for first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse/neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and murder. The victim in the case, 70-year-old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, died recently at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville, following emergency medical care due to the state of his health.
Police: Teen wearing ankle monitor arrested for fourth time this summer
Metro police said 18-year-old Calvin Howse Jr. has been arrested for the third time in a two-month time span.
‘Heartbroken’: Teachers remember a 13-year-old boy who was shot in South Nashville
Police are investigating whether or not it was an accidental shooting. As of Thursday, no charges have been filed.
fox17.com
Nashville teen back in jail for third time in two months, facing 14 new charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old arrested this week is behind bars again for the third time in two months, Metro Police report. Calvin Howse Jr. is facing 14 new criminal charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession, and assault against police officers.
Tennessee woman involved in ongoing phone scam turns herself in
The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
crossvillenews1st.com
PROTEST BY ANIMAL ADVOCATES HELD AT TN LIBRARY TO CALL FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL OF A “BIG LICK” WALKING HORSE AS TN STATE SYMBOL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
WSMV
73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
WSMV
Authorities charge suspects in West Creek High School shots fired case
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff officials provided an update Monday regarding the shots fired response at a West Creek High School football game on August 19. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity in the high school parking lot. The activity quickly escalated and resulted in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police seeking public assistance locating wanted person
UPDATE: Kentucky State Police troopers have apprehended Jerry Higginbotham. He is being held at the McCracken County Jail. Benton, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges. Jerry C....
High school freshmen show up to Nashville school in stolen SUV
Three Nashville teens are facing charges after showing up to school Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.
Victim identified in East Nashville deadly shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.
Nashville police officer arrested in Mexico over gun charge now back in US
Nashville police officials confirmed that an officer who was detained in Mexico is now back in the United States.
WWMT
Housing crisis leaves college student 'homeless' and living in car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee State University students are staying in hotel rooms instead of dorm rooms due to overflow housing. The University told WZTV the freshman class is the largest in the school’s history. One senior, who would like to remain anonymous, said she's sleeping in...
17-year-old alleged carjacker escapes DCS custody in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile who escaped custody last month.
WSMV
Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
