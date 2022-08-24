Read full article on original website
Fargo man sentenced to federal prison for possession of ‘ghost guns’, imported suppressors
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A Fargo man has been sentenced to federal prison after a search of his home revealed an arsenal of illegal firearms. The case came to the attention of law enforcement after members of the United States Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package from China going to Fargo that was revealed […]
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff, shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department says the man arrested in the shots fired incident this morning is Fargo resident 35-year-old Nicholas A. Otten. Otten was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and terrorizing and was taken to the Cass County Jail. ----------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: One...
Man arrested for assaulting deputy, threatening deputies’ families
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing multiple serious charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and threatened other deputies’ families. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on August 21, they were alerted that 49-year-old Dustin Lende was making his way from Cass County to Barnes County, after a run-in with officials in Cass County.
UPDATE: Fargo Police/SWAT Conduct High-Risk Search Warrant
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is detained after an early morning raid by Red River Valley SWAT at The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in Fargo. Nineteen-year-old Anthony Kaykay was wanted for his involvement in a shots fired incident on August 6 near the park in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue South.
West Fargo FD tackles early morning apt. fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Dept. tackled an apartment fire early Saturday morning in the 800 block on 34th Ave. E. Crews knocked down a fire that was visible from a vent inside a hallway. The blaze was quickly taken down and the building had minor damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fargo police arrest man after shooting incident (Update)
Police have arrested a Fargo man for aggravated reckless endangerment and terrorizing after a shooting incident late last (Wed) night. The Fargo P-D responded to a report of an individual having a mental health emergency at a local hotel. When police arrived, they say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten barricaded himself inside...
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
The cost of underage drinking as college students return
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the start of the fall semester, thousands of students and an influx of a long-time problem will return to Fargo; underage drinking. It’s a problem that has cost many their money, jobs and even loved ones. Becky Johnson lost her son, Isaiah,...
Fargo daycare forced to temporarily close after flooding
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several families in the Valley are facing uncertainty, after a local daycare was forced to temporarily close. A nearby heater leaked and caused extensive damage to the building. Finding good childcare can be tough for working parents. Suzanne Zeltinger found that in “Time 2...
FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old female, D’Vyne Kenyon, who went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School on 13th Ave S in Fargo and was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
Early morning head-on crash leaves one man dead in Richland County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported that a 47-year-old man died after a head-on collision on Highway 13 in Richland County Saturday morning. NDHP stated that two 19-year-olds in another car were taken to a Sanford hospital in Fargo with serious injuries. The...
Man with outstanding warrants eludes police
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man with outstanding warrants eluded Fargo Police early Monday morning. Just before 3:30, authorities were called to a local healthcare facility for a report of an assault. That person, a 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants, ran from officers. Police then set up a...
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus, with children on board, after school Friday afternoon. Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane ½ mile east of Picardville.
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
WWII veteran in Fargo honored for service with flag ceremony
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 96-year-old World War II veteran in Fargo was honored today for his service with a flag presentation, led by North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. Vernie Otterson was honored for his service, surrounded by his community at Eventide. In September 1944 out in Normandy,...
