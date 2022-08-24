ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding Hair Loss With Dr. Michael Wolfeld

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

Hair restoration specialist and plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Wolfeld, stopped by the 'Wake Up With Cheddar' studio in honor of National Hair Loss Awareness Month to discuss how it affects both men and women and what treatments could work for both. Watch!

Cheddar News

Biden Announces Plan to Cancel $10,000 of Federal Student Debt For Some Borrowers

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt, or up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, following through on a campaign pledge to give relief to millions of borrowers. The plan applies to borrowers making less than $125,000 per year. It also extends the current pause on federal student loan payments and the accumulation of interest on those loans until January 2023. "I made a commitment that we would provide student debt relief, and I'm honoring that commitment today," Biden said in remarks at the White House.In addition to the $10,000 that...
POTUS
Cheddar News

Why U.S. Supreme Court Justices Serve For Life

In a new AP poll, 67% of Americans are in favor of Supreme Court term limits. After all, a supreme court justice is the ultimate referee of all U.S. law. And even if they’re in poor health or facing mental decline or just… older than most voters think they should be, they can just… keep… on… working. So here’s what we want to know – why did the founding fathers ever think it was ok to give judges lifetime tenure? Did this part of the American experiment have its desired outcome? And what would it take for term limits to actually be implemented for the first time in the court’s 232-year history?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Apple Employees Push Back Against Return to Office Plan

A group of Apple workers — appropriately called Apple Together — launched a petition drive against the company's order that requires employees to work in the office at least three times a week. Protesting employees are calling for a more flexible work schedule determined by the workers and their managers. Cheddar News’ Kristen Scholer and Chloe Aiello question whether “this really goes anywhere, considering there are only a couple 100 signatures” out of a global workforce of 165,000.
PROTESTS
LADbible

Old medicine that costs pennies can restore hair loss, doctors find

Doctors are throwing their weight behind a hair loss medicine that’s been around for decades and costs less than 50p a pop. Minoxidil — which is sold under the brand name Rogaine — has been sitting on pharmacy shelves since the 80s, but wasn’t particularly popular among patients because it had to be rubbed into the scalp to work.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts

We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Hair Stylists Say These 3 Quick Updos For Thinning Hair Hide Signs Of Hair Loss

If you’re seeing signs of hair loss (bald spots, more hair falling out in the shower, etc.), experts will say reevaluating your diet and visiting a doctor or hair specialist can help. In the meantime, you can still rock chic and elegant hair styles that will highlight your facial features and work for any occasion! We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts for tips, suggestions and insight. Read on for advice and quick style ideas from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles, Dr. Michael May, hair transplant surgeon and medical director at Wimpole Clinic, and Amr Salem, scalp micro-pigmentation specialist at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair

As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

