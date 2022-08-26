ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy busks at Rittenhouse Square to support Philly's Rock to the Future

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Mh4W_0hTKWygh00

It wasn't the usual venue you'd expect to find musician Dermot Kennedy performing in Philadelphia.

The "Power Over Me" singer wasn't singing at the Met this time around.

He was busking - playing music while asking for donations for a Philadelphia youth organization - at Rittenhouse Square on Tuesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OF9Iw_0hTKWygh00

Dermot Kennedy performs in Rittenhouse Square on Aug. 23, 2022.

The outdoor performance was announced just hours before on Kennedy's social platforms.

Temple University Tyler School of Art student Lindsey Alexis was one of the many fans in attendance. She shared photos of the event with Action News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7mS9_0hTKWygh00

Dermot Kennedy performs in Rittenhouse Square on Aug. 23, 2022.

It was part of the Irish singer's promotion for his upcoming new album "Sonder."

The album was originally scheduled to be released on Sept. 23, but Kennedy announced a week ago it has been pushed back to Nov. 4 for "a lot of reasons."

"I hate making you guys wait longer for something I'm so eager to share, but this year has been wild," Kennedy said in his Aug. 15 post.

The Philly busking session was the latest in Kennedy's "Sonder Street Session" series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZZz3_0hTKWygh00

Dermot Kennedy performs in Rittenhouse Square on Aug. 23, 2022.

"Philadelphia!!! That was amazing!!! I LOVED IT!!!! I can't wait to see you again soon!!" the singer posted.

The impromptu concert was in support of the Rock to the Future organization, which provides student-driven music programs to Philadelphia youth at no cost.

"Rock to the Future equips Philadelphia youth with life skills to support current and lifelong wellbeing through free, student-driven music programs. Through music, we disrupt cycles of poverty," the organization says on its website.

"We envision that all youth in Philadelphia will unlock their fullest potential through our music-based youth development programs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6TIw_0hTKWygh00

Dermot Kennedy performs in Rittenhouse Square on Aug. 23, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGCae_0hTKWygh00

Dermot Kennedy performs in Rittenhouse Square on Aug. 23, 2022.

In response to Kennedy's announcement, Rock to the Future commented on his Facebook post: "Wow, thank you so much for supporting our free music programs!!! We're so grateful!"

Kennedy has held other busking sessions in Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Mexico City.

