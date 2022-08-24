Read full article on original website
Related
newsnet5
Billboards referencing Uvalde school shooting warning Californians not to move to Texas
LOS ANGELES — Several controversial billboards that reference a Texas school mass shooting have popped up throughout California and they are getting a lot of attention. The billboards, which have been spotted in San Francisco and Los Angeles, are discouraging Californians from moving to Texas. According to the Houston...
newsnet5
Oklahoma executes inmate day after governor declines to commute sentence
MCALESTER, Okla. — A 50-year-old Oklahoma death row inmate was executed a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a clemency recommendation. The Associated Press reported that James Coddington was executed by lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. The news...
newsnet5
Utility regulators freeze investigations into FirstEnergy bribes
GLENFORD, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Ohio’s utility regulators froze investigations Wednesday into a massive bribery campaign from FirstEnergy Corp. that implicated their former chairman, stating they did so to defer to a parallel criminal investigation.
Comments / 0