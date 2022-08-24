ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Robbie Williams documentary series in the works

Production is underway on a documentary series about Robbie Williams. Set to launch in 2023, the multi-part Netflix series is described as an “unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born entertainer” that will cover the highs and lows of Williams’ 30-year career as a member of Take That and as a solo artist.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ed Sheeran announces intimate London Union Chapel charity gig

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate one-off concert in London to raise funds for mental health support charity Shout. The ‘=’ singer-songwriter will perform at the 900-capacity Union Chapel in Islington on Tuesday, October 11 as part of the ‘Wellstock x For One Night Only’ event series.
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘The Boys’ season 4 adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan in unknown role

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the cast of The Boys for Season 4 in a mystery role. Probably best known for his role as Negan in The Walking Dead, Morgan becomes the latest in an increasingly long line of former Supernatural stars to join the Amazon superhero series (per Variety), following Jensen Ackles (Dean) and Jim Beaver (Robert Singer).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Hezekiah
Person
Mary Carr
Person
Steven Knight
NME

Watch the tense trailer for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5

Hulu have shared the official full trailer for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale – check it out below. As shown in the trailer, the upcoming season sets up a confrontation between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) following the death of the latter’s husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), at the end of season four.
TV SERIES
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’ renewed for season two

HBO has renewed Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon for a second season. The show’s renewal comes after the first episode debuted on Sunday (August 21), which has been watched by 20 million viewers in the US across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms, according to the network.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Boxing Ring#A Thousand Blows#Matriarch Productions
NME

Coldplay’s Chris Martin designs tattoo for fan during Wembley Stadium show

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin designed a tattoo for a fan during one of the band’s recent shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. During the band’s gig at the venue on August 20, Martin spotted a sign that fan Mattie Jolley was holding asking the singer to design the tattoo. Prior to performing ‘Fix You’, Martin reportedly kneeled on the stage and indicated to Jolley to get paper and pen ready, and while performing the hit, drew the design on Jolley’s notepad.
MUSIC
NME

‘The Umbrella Academy’ renewed for fourth and final season

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season on Netflix. In a statement announcing the news on Thursday (August 25), series creator Steve Blackman said: “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

‘Batgirl’ secret screenings reportedly being held for cast and crew

Warner Bros. Discovery will host secret screenings of cancelled film Batgirl at the studio for cast and crew, according to reports. Earlier this month, the company abruptly axed the DC film after it was originally scheduled to be released on HBO Max. It’s claimed the cancellation was due to new...
MOVIES
NME

Five things to get excited about for Notting Hill Carnival 2022

It’s back: west London’s superior outdoor bash is coming back to the streets of Notting Hill, three years after its IRL hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. For British people of Caribbean heritage, Notting Hill carnival is the Mecca of the whole culture. With the rich history of west London’s Caribbean community coming together after monstrous attacks from Teddy Boys and other racist groups in the past, Notting Hill Carnival highlights our story. And now it is a pop cultural phenomenon. Let NME’s resident Carnival fanatic tell you where to go for this year’s comeback.
CELEBRATIONS
NME

Watch Michael Kiwanuka’s powerful new video for ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has shared a gripping new video for track ‘Beautiful Life’ – check it out below. The song was released earlier this year and featured on the Netflix documentary Convergence: Courage In A Crisis, directed by the Oscar winning director Orlando von Einsiedel. The new video...
MUSIC
NME

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott announce 2022 UK headline tour

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have announced a UK headline tour for later this year – tickets will be available from here. The duo will hit the road this November in support of their fifth studio album ‘N.K-Pop’, which is due for release on October 7 via EMI. They’ll be joined at the gigs by “very special guest” Billy Bragg.
MUSIC
NME

Netflix drops high-octane trailer for South Korean crime thriller, ‘Narco-Saints’

Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming South Korean crime thriller series Narco-Saints. Created by The Spy Gone North filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin, Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo (Ashfall, Entourage) as protagonist Kang In-su, an modest entrepreneur who lands in Suriname for business and ends up getting framed by a Korean drug lord operating in the country and sent to prison.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy