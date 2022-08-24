Read full article on original website
Robbie Williams documentary series in the works
Production is underway on a documentary series about Robbie Williams. Set to launch in 2023, the multi-part Netflix series is described as an “unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born entertainer” that will cover the highs and lows of Williams’ 30-year career as a member of Take That and as a solo artist.
Ed Sheeran announces intimate London Union Chapel charity gig
Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate one-off concert in London to raise funds for mental health support charity Shout. The ‘=’ singer-songwriter will perform at the 900-capacity Union Chapel in Islington on Tuesday, October 11 as part of the ‘Wellstock x For One Night Only’ event series.
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
‘The Boys’ season 4 adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan in unknown role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the cast of The Boys for Season 4 in a mystery role. Probably best known for his role as Negan in The Walking Dead, Morgan becomes the latest in an increasingly long line of former Supernatural stars to join the Amazon superhero series (per Variety), following Jensen Ackles (Dean) and Jim Beaver (Robert Singer).
Jamie Campbell Bower: “For a long time, I was afraid of the darkness in me, and I would run from it”
This summer, the most recognisable person on TV doesn’t actually have a face. With his deep, booming voice and hideous skinless body, Stranger Things’ biggest baddie Vecna has dominated conversation and propelled the man beneath his suit to new levels of fame. Luckily, Jamie Campbell Bower is taking...
Man claiming to voice FN Meka, controversial AI rapper dropped by Capitol Records, says label “used me… then ghosted me”
An Atlanta-based rapper has alleged that he is the voice behind AI star FN Meka and in turn has accused Capitol Records of ghosting him after he was promised equity in the label. Kyle The Hooligan has posted notes and videos in which he claims that the Universal-owned label have...
Watch the tense trailer for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5
Hulu have shared the official full trailer for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale – check it out below. As shown in the trailer, the upcoming season sets up a confrontation between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) following the death of the latter’s husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), at the end of season four.
‘House Of The Dragon’ renewed for season two
HBO has renewed Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon for a second season. The show’s renewal comes after the first episode debuted on Sunday (August 21), which has been watched by 20 million viewers in the US across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms, according to the network.
Coldplay’s Chris Martin designs tattoo for fan during Wembley Stadium show
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin designed a tattoo for a fan during one of the band’s recent shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. During the band’s gig at the venue on August 20, Martin spotted a sign that fan Mattie Jolley was holding asking the singer to design the tattoo. Prior to performing ‘Fix You’, Martin reportedly kneeled on the stage and indicated to Jolley to get paper and pen ready, and while performing the hit, drew the design on Jolley’s notepad.
‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’ review: an illuminating look at a rap superstar striving for change
Lil Baby is often labelled a “reluctant star”. Known for a dislike of interviews and indifference to the spotlight, the biggest draw then for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, a new Amazon Prime Video documentary telling the Atlanta rapper’s tale, is that we get such a rare inside look at what truly makes the star tick.
Sky announces new docuseries about music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector
Sky has announced a new docuseries series about the life and criminal conviction of music producer Phil Spector. Titled Spector, the upcoming four-part series will explore his conviction for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2009. One of the most influential music producers of the 20th century, Spector worked...
‘The Umbrella Academy’ renewed for fourth and final season
The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season on Netflix. In a statement announcing the news on Thursday (August 25), series creator Steve Blackman said: “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago.
Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley on working with Florence Welch: “She’s a real force of nature”
Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley spoke to NME backstage at Reading Festival 2022 about the “unbelievable” experience of working on Florence + The Machine‘s fifth album, ‘Dance Fever’. Watch our full video interview above. In April the pair released an electronica-inspired remix of Welch’s recent...
‘Batgirl’ secret screenings reportedly being held for cast and crew
Warner Bros. Discovery will host secret screenings of cancelled film Batgirl at the studio for cast and crew, according to reports. Earlier this month, the company abruptly axed the DC film after it was originally scheduled to be released on HBO Max. It’s claimed the cancellation was due to new...
Companion album to David Bowie ‘Moonage Daydream’ documentary film announced
A companion album to the forthcoming David Bowie documentary film Moonage Daydream has been announced. ‘Moonage Daydream’ will feature songs spanning the late musician’s career and included previously unheard material, unique mixes created for the film, and dialogue from Bowie. The digital edition is released by ISO Records/Parlophone...
‘Yellow Submarine’ animator and ‘Heavy Metal’ director Gerald Potterton has died
Gerald Potterton, one of the animators behind The Beatles Yellow Submarine and the director of Heavy Metal has died. He was 91 years old. The death was confirmed by the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) in a statement to Pitchfork. In a statement, Claude Joli-Coeur, NFB chair and government...
Five things to get excited about for Notting Hill Carnival 2022
It’s back: west London’s superior outdoor bash is coming back to the streets of Notting Hill, three years after its IRL hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. For British people of Caribbean heritage, Notting Hill carnival is the Mecca of the whole culture. With the rich history of west London’s Caribbean community coming together after monstrous attacks from Teddy Boys and other racist groups in the past, Notting Hill Carnival highlights our story. And now it is a pop cultural phenomenon. Let NME’s resident Carnival fanatic tell you where to go for this year’s comeback.
Watch Michael Kiwanuka’s powerful new video for ‘Beautiful Life’
Michael Kiwanuka has shared a gripping new video for track ‘Beautiful Life’ – check it out below. The song was released earlier this year and featured on the Netflix documentary Convergence: Courage In A Crisis, directed by the Oscar winning director Orlando von Einsiedel. The new video...
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott announce 2022 UK headline tour
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have announced a UK headline tour for later this year – tickets will be available from here. The duo will hit the road this November in support of their fifth studio album ‘N.K-Pop’, which is due for release on October 7 via EMI. They’ll be joined at the gigs by “very special guest” Billy Bragg.
Netflix drops high-octane trailer for South Korean crime thriller, ‘Narco-Saints’
Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming South Korean crime thriller series Narco-Saints. Created by The Spy Gone North filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin, Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo (Ashfall, Entourage) as protagonist Kang In-su, an modest entrepreneur who lands in Suriname for business and ends up getting framed by a Korean drug lord operating in the country and sent to prison.
