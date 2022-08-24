Read full article on original website
An ice-age bison was discovered! Then soon eaten — once the foul taste was smothered
Shortly after researchers unearthed the mummified body of a 55,000-year-old Steppe bison in the Alaskan tundra, they sliced off a piece of its neck. To eat!
A sweet package to tear open with your teeth
There is nothing classy about the way I rip open a chocolate package. I’m like a bear finding a sockeye salmon in a fisher’s bag on the riverbank. So it was that returning from holiday I saw a Pierre Marcolini parcel kept shut with far too much tape for my liking. The suitcases in the hall were ignored as I went at it in a Hitchcock frenzy and a letter opener.
