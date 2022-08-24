Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Former Tennessee police chief sentenced to 6 years in prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee police chief has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for using excessive force during arrests, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. Prosecutors said Anthony “Tony” Bean punched a handcuffed arrestee in the face in 2014 and punched another arrestee...
Mt. Juliet women's clinic Carafem no longer provides abortion services, remains open
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet women's clinic Carafem will remain open, but will no longer provide in-office abortion or abortion pills as of Thursday. This comes after abortion "trigger bans" took effect in Tennessee Thursday, making it a Class "C" Felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases.
Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
'There is no exception' Nashville attorney breaks down Tennessee's trigger law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s abortion “trigger law” is now in effect—meaning it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Nashville Attorney David Raybin joined FOX 17 News This Morning to discuss the ramifications of the...
Middle Tennessee counties had a 25% population growth since 2010
Recent data shows that Middle Tennessee counties are among those with more than a 25% growth across the state since 2010. According to the Assessor of Property at Rutherford County, these countries with a growth over 25% include:. Williamson County with a 39.95% growth. Rutherford County with 34.69% growth. Wilson...
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
'Smokies Safe Passage' seeks interstate wildlife crossings in Tennessee
A national conservation organization is lobbying for specially-designed "wildlife crossings" along a major Tennessee interstate. The program, called "Smokies Safe Passage," is promoting the I-40 Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project to make roads safer for both wildlife and people near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They say on the...
Bridgestone plans $550M expansion at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase...
