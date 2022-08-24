Delores G. Boatwright, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:05 P.M. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center, where she was a resident. Delores was a clerk at The Daily Bread for 6 years and had also worked as the front desk clerk at the Holiday Inn at Holiday City and as a secretary for the Williams County Extension Office.

BRYAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO