Dan J. Poynter, age 65, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:13 A.M. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Dan worked for 32 years as a service technician and splicer for GTE and Verizon. He was a former member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Communication Workers of America Local 4378.

BRYAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO