Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Norman Chamberlain (1940-2022); Darlene Chamberlain (1944-2022)
Norman Lavon Chamberlain, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan. His wife of 35 years, Darlene A. Chamberlain, age 77, passed away at 6:56 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, also at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan.
thevillagereporter.com
Elizabeth Witt (1954-2022)
Elizabeth Witt, age 68, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday afternoon, August 25, 2022. Beth fought a courageous battle with cancer prior to being called home to heaven. Beth was born on May 10, 1954 in Alton, Illinois to Thomas Nathaniel Harris and Ruby (Copeland) Harris. She moved...
thevillagereporter.com
Robert Kuntz (1932-2022)
Robert L. Kuntz, age 90 years, of Wauseon passed away Thursday evening, August 25, 2022, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. He was born July 9, 1932 in Wauseon, the son of Homer and Maybelle (Spiess) Kuntz. Robert graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1952, then married Jolain Dachenhaus on August...
thevillagereporter.com
Dan Poynter (1956-2022)
Dan J. Poynter, age 65, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:13 A.M. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Dan worked for 32 years as a service technician and splicer for GTE and Verizon. He was a former member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Communication Workers of America Local 4378.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Larry Lugibihl (1956-2022)
Larry R. Lugibihl, age 65, surrounded by his family, passed away Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. He was born in Toledo on September 5, 1956 to the late Robert C. Lugibihl and Iris J. (Aubry) Lugibihl. Larry attended Delta High School and later entered the Air Force; where he served before being honorably discharged in 1976.
thevillagereporter.com
Marjorie Meyer (1930-2022)
Marjorie H. Meyer, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:16 A.M. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center, where she was a resident. Marjorie was 1948 graduate of Edgerton High School. She was a homemaker and had worked in the cafeteria for Bryan City Schools.
thevillagereporter.com
David VanArsdalen (1963-2022)
David A. VanArsdalen, 59, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in his residence. David was born June 26, 1963, in Montpelier, Ohio, son of DeWayne L. “Dewey” and Myrtle L. (Pinette) VanArsdalen. After graduating from Bryan High School, he enlisted with the United States Army....
thevillagereporter.com
Opal Taylor (1932-2022)
Opal M. Taylor, age 90, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon. Prior to retirement she had worked at Fulton Manufacturing and the former Holly’s Restaurant. Opal was born in Palmyra, Michigan on January 13, 1932, the daughter of Archie and Grace...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
Steven “Hawk” Hawkins (1955-2022)
Steven A. “Hawk” Hawkins, age 66, of Liberty Center, passed away under hospice care at his home late Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was one of ten children to the late Franklin D. Hawkins and Patricia (Tipping) Hawkins.
thevillagereporter.com
Scott Phillips (1967-2022)
Scott A. Phillips, age 55 of Wauseon, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. He was born in Morenci, Michigan on July 30, 1967, to Richard and Patricia (Bittinger) Phillips, and they survive. Scott graduated from Fayette High School in 1986, and then...
thevillagereporter.com
Delta / Wauseon @ Montpelier Girls Golf
BRYAN – Ashley Fisher and Calaway Gerken each fired 42s as Wauseon got wins over Delta and Montpelier at Suburban Golf Course. Kalleigh Mignin shot a 45 to lead Delta and Montpelier’s Kinsey Word was match medalist with a 40. At Suburban. Wauseon (192) – Calaway Gerken 42,...
thevillagereporter.com
Dale Quillett (1931-2022)
Dale Edward Quillet, 90, of Archbold passed away August 22, 2022 while in hospice care at Fairlawn Nursing Care Center. He was born in Wauseon on December 16, 1931, the son of Lloyd and Verna (Towne) Quillet. He married Evelyn Jane Mull on April 20, 1952, and she preceded him in death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
2022 Fulton County Agricultural Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced
WAUSEON – The 2022 inductees to the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame were recently announced by the Ohio State University Extension Office and Hall of Fame selection committee. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize selected farmers or agribusiness leaders from our county who have...
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker @ Montpelier Volleyball
MONTPELIER – Stryker earned their second straight win as they came home with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 victory over the Locos. Sage Woolace sent home tallied 19 digs for Stryker Gabby Ramon went 20/24 hitting with seven kills. Aleigh Hillard totaled 25 digs to pace Montpelier while Kelsie Bumb...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton @ Delta Volleyball
DELTA – The Bulldogs controlled all three sets to knock off Delta 25-17, 25-10, 25-18 in the nonleague matchup between the Fulton County rivals. Sofie Taylor totaled 28 digs and 15 assists for Swanton while Maddie Smith added 11 kills. Delta (1-4) – No statistics. Swanton (3-0) –...
thevillagereporter.com
Warren JFK @ Delta Football
DELTA – Warren JFK dominated on the ground by running for 269 yards and held Delta to just 106 yards of offense for a 37-12 win. Jeremiah Wolford led the Delta running game with 58 yards on 16 carries and James Ruple was 7/14 thru the air for 39 yards and a touchdown.
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier @ Evergreen Football
METAMORA – The Vikings scored three straight defensive touchdowns, two by Ryder Hudik, to take control in a 41-7 win over the Locos. Hunter Vaculik topped Evergreen on the ground with 125 yards rushing and two scores to go with his 7/15 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown.
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop & Edgerton Marching Bands
The Hilltop and Edgerton Marching Bands displayed their talents at halftime of the Hilltop-Edgerton football game on August 26th, 2022. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For August 25th, 2022
MONTPELIER – Stryker earned their second straight win as they came home with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 victory over the ... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and...
thevillagereporter.com
Edon @ Antwerp Football
Antwerp quarterback Carson Altimus ran for 184 yards and five touchdowns while throwing for 230 yards and another touchdown as Antwerp piled up 532 yards of offense in a 52-34 win over Edon. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the...
Comments / 0