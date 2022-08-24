New Depew UFSD Superintendent discusses starting a new year

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, Depew Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Hank Stopinski joined us to talk about the year ahead.

When students get back to the classroom in September, they’ll be able to show off their Bills pride. Learn more about that and how the school is preparing to welcome back students as the pandemic continues in the video above.

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who joined the News 4 team in December 2017. See more of his work here .

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .