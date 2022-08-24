ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Couple from viral Olive Garden engagement photos receive surprise honeymoon

GMA
 3 days ago

When a Tennessee couple wanted to add the charm of Tuscany to an engagement photo shoot , their creative photographer had the perfect spot in mind -- outside of an Olive Garden.

The photos quickly went viral with over 260,000 views on TikTok alone and amassed thousands of comments, including from the restaurant.

Hunter LaShea Photography - PHOTO: Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills pose at Olive Garden for their engagement photos, which have gone viral.

"Finally, someone who perfectly captured our good side," the restaurant wrote on Instagram. "It was well worth the wait."

Food-loving couple says Whole Foods wedding was 'the total snackage'

The newly engaged couple, Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills, joined "Good Morning America" from the Cookeville restaurant that inspired their images.

"We've never been to Italy so I didn't know what to expect from the pictures, but when we got them back we loved them," Carsley said of the shots that turned out "better than we could have imagined."

Photographer Shea Cravens said she first had the idea to shoot in the morning light at an Olive Garden over a year ago. She posted the final shots of the happy couple on Instagram, even tagging Olive Garden with the caption, "Tennessee but with a little Italy spice."

After two years together, Caden popped the question while on vacation in Daytona Beach, Florida, this past July. The couple said they plan to get married this October in Tennessee.

"We've had three months to do everything," Carsley said, adding that they "have just about everything done, but just trying to plan a honeymoon."

ABC News - PHOTO: Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills surprised by "GMA" with a honeymoon trip to Italy.

"GMA" surprised them with the news that Olive Garden will be sending them on an all-expenses paid trip to Italy after the wedding.

"Wow, that's great," Caden exclaimed. "Thank you guys."

IN THIS ARTICLE
GMA

