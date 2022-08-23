ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich Hill, MO

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (8/29)

Residential alarm – 1500 blk E. Hwy 7 / verified false. Served civil process in the Montrose area; Served civil process in the Montrose area; Foot patrol – Montrose Public School. Cpl. Dody and Deputy Romi. Bailiff duties in Associate Court. Cpl. Dody. Foot patrol Windsor football game.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber Of Commerce

This week, I added some new “Featured in Photos’ on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Be sure to go to that page and check out pictures from Hobson Interiors…Adkins Printing…the Henry Co. Museum…and Golden Valley Christian Church. You can also see other photos and videos from the past that were posted to the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
CLINTON, MO
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Clinton Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening, 08/27/2022 at about 6:15 pm to a report of a shooting. A 28 year old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was identified as Ashton Christine Alexander, a resident of that location.
CLINTON, MO

