Jackson County, MO

Woman found dead in rural Jackson County homicide

By Sam Hartle
 3 days ago
Authorities blocked off part of a property in rural Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted that early Wednesday morning, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of Colbern Road on a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been shot outside of the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forte says a person of interest has been identified, and is in custody.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

