Wood River man dead following two-vehicle crash in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Wood River man died following a crash in Grand Island Wednesday morning. Capt. Jim Duering said officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 30 and Claude Road. He said a Toyota Tacoma pickup, driven by a 91-year-old Richard Ogden, was stopped at the stop sign at the northwest corner of the intersection when it pulled onto Highway 30, striking a westbound black 2011 Chrysler 300.
State Fair hosts thousands of school kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The State Fair is much more than food on a stick, it's Nebraska's largest classroom. They're not here to ride the rides or eat funnel cakes, and there's a lot you can learn in a day at the fair. And what an education the fair...
State Fair: 1868 Foundation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A charitable group going strong since 1989 helps keep the State Fair growing all these years. We spoke with 1868 Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Koepke.
What to expect this year at the Nebraska State Fair!
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 11-day event has returned to Grand Island! Executive Director Bill Ogg shares what fairgoers can expect this year. The fair runs from August 26 through September 5. NTV News will be giving LIVE reports every day of the fair!
Kearney man charged after football practice cut short due to disturbance
KEARNEY, Neb. — A football team had to cut practice early Thursday afternoon after a man allegedly created a disturbance on the practice field. Officers with the University of Nebraska at Kearney were called to Foster Field for a report of a man, later identified as Johnathon Tardif, 26, of Kearney, who was climbing the bleachers, screaming and “speaking about things that were not making any sense.”
Schools across Nebraska adding more ag education programs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More Nebraska schools offer ag education now more than ever, and FFA is seeing a huge number of kids involved. Nebraska State Fair Board FFA Representative Ryan Hassebrook has more.
Cozad man charged in relation to Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a strip club last month. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. On July 31, two men...
Crunch time at the Nebraska State Fair: vendors prepare for 11-day adventure
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It's crunch time at the Nebraska State Fair. Before you enjoy fun on a stick, the grounds are transformed to host the big 11-day event. Ice is in stock, and the barns are ready to rock. Everywhere you look, folks racing the clock. “Literally hourly,”...
Kearney man charged with assault at local bar
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man has been arrested after an assault left one person with a brain bleed. Buffalo County Court records say Tommy Parks, 53, is charged with first degree assault. Kearney Police were dispatched to The Church Key early Wednesday morning, and found a man with...
West Nile found in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Neb. — Mosquitoes in Adams County have tested positive for West Nile virus. According to the South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD), the positive mosquitoes were trapped last week. Hastings Parks and Rec Director Jeff Hassenstab said they use this information from the health department to help...
Taste Kearney: Eat local with special menu items
KEARNEY, Neb. — Taste Kearney Restaurant Week is six days of special menu items that let restaurants and bars promote their business and encourage patrons to eat local. Kearney Area Chamber Executive Director and CEO Derek Rusher has more on the event. Participating restaurants and bars will create special...
Hastings man arrested after gunshots fired at residence
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man is behind bars after police say he fired gunshots at a home early Thursday morning. Conner Brown, 23, was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief. Hastings Police said shortly before 3...
UNK among 'Best of the Best' for LGBTQ+ students
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is receiving national recognition for its support for LGBTQ plus students and employees. The University said Campus Pride selected UNK for its 2022 “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students” list. The list includes 40...
Because of the drought this year, many corn stalks are of no value for livestock
BERTRAND, Neb. — The severe lack of rainfall has made this year challenging for many producers, and because of the drought, many corn stalks can end up being toxic if fed to cattle. Dr. Larry Marshall, owner of the Bertrand Veterinary Clinic, talked to NTV News about the importance...
CCC Internship geared toward hiring more police officers
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Widespread staffing shortages affect just about everyone. A 2021 PERF Survey on police workforce trends saw police staffing down 7% across various agencies. Central Nebraska Police Departments continue to face not enough officers on the force. Grand Island Police Department Patrol Student Brandon Otto is...
