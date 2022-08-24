ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, NE

foxnebraska.com

Wood River man dead following two-vehicle crash in GI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Wood River man died following a crash in Grand Island Wednesday morning. Capt. Jim Duering said officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 30 and Claude Road. He said a Toyota Tacoma pickup, driven by a 91-year-old Richard Ogden, was stopped at the stop sign at the northwest corner of the intersection when it pulled onto Highway 30, striking a westbound black 2011 Chrysler 300.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

State Fair hosts thousands of school kids

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The State Fair is much more than food on a stick, it's Nebraska's largest classroom. They're not here to ride the rides or eat funnel cakes, and there's a lot you can learn in a day at the fair. And what an education the fair...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

State Fair: 1868 Foundation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A charitable group going strong since 1989 helps keep the State Fair growing all these years. We spoke with 1868 Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Koepke.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

What to expect this year at the Nebraska State Fair!

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 11-day event has returned to Grand Island! Executive Director Bill Ogg shares what fairgoers can expect this year. The fair runs from August 26 through September 5. NTV News will be giving LIVE reports every day of the fair!
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney man charged after football practice cut short due to disturbance

KEARNEY, Neb. — A football team had to cut practice early Thursday afternoon after a man allegedly created a disturbance on the practice field. Officers with the University of Nebraska at Kearney were called to Foster Field for a report of a man, later identified as Johnathon Tardif, 26, of Kearney, who was climbing the bleachers, screaming and “speaking about things that were not making any sense.”
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Cozad man charged in relation to Paradise City shooting

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a strip club last month. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. On July 31, two men...
COZAD, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney man charged with assault at local bar

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man has been arrested after an assault left one person with a brain bleed. Buffalo County Court records say Tommy Parks, 53, is charged with first degree assault. Kearney Police were dispatched to The Church Key early Wednesday morning, and found a man with...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

West Nile found in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Neb. — Mosquitoes in Adams County have tested positive for West Nile virus. According to the South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD), the positive mosquitoes were trapped last week. Hastings Parks and Rec Director Jeff Hassenstab said they use this information from the health department to help...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Taste Kearney: Eat local with special menu items

KEARNEY, Neb. — Taste Kearney Restaurant Week is six days of special menu items that let restaurants and bars promote their business and encourage patrons to eat local. Kearney Area Chamber Executive Director and CEO Derek Rusher has more on the event. Participating restaurants and bars will create special...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings man arrested after gunshots fired at residence

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man is behind bars after police say he fired gunshots at a home early Thursday morning. Conner Brown, 23, was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief. Hastings Police said shortly before 3...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK among 'Best of the Best' for LGBTQ+ students

KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is receiving national recognition for its support for LGBTQ plus students and employees. The University said Campus Pride selected UNK for its 2022 “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students” list. The list includes 40...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

CCC Internship geared toward hiring more police officers

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Widespread staffing shortages affect just about everyone. A 2021 PERF Survey on police workforce trends saw police staffing down 7% across various agencies. Central Nebraska Police Departments continue to face not enough officers on the force. Grand Island Police Department Patrol Student Brandon Otto is...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Community Policy