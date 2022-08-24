KEARNEY, Neb. — A football team had to cut practice early Thursday afternoon after a man allegedly created a disturbance on the practice field. Officers with the University of Nebraska at Kearney were called to Foster Field for a report of a man, later identified as Johnathon Tardif, 26, of Kearney, who was climbing the bleachers, screaming and “speaking about things that were not making any sense.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO