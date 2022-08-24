ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash closes I-26E in Asheville

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Roads are reopened following a multi-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 26 Eastbound at mile marker 35 in Asheville.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m.

Troopers said drivers should use an alternate route at Hendersonville Road or Brevard Road.

The NCDOT are on the scene investigating the crash.

