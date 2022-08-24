ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Rita Jane Thompson (April 20, 1933 – August 24, 2022)

Rita Jane Thompson, 89, passed away on August 24, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center Green River, WY. She was a resident of Green River 52 years and former resident of Missouri. Mrs. Thompson died following a lengthy illness. She was born April 20, 1933 in Hannibal, MO;...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Patsy M. Lowseth (September 24, 1938 – August 24, 2022)

Patsy M. Lowseth, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY. She was a longtime resident of Green River and former resident of Manila, UT, and Winton, WY. She died following a lengthy illness. She was born September 24, 1938 in...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Doing Less With Less: RS Recreation, Urban Renewal (Part 3)

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Doing less with less is just something Sweetwater County and city organizations have had to deal with over the past few years. As these organizations and agencies manage how to best use the funds they have, it has made them take a hard look at their needs vs. their wants.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
Sweetwater County, WY
Society
sweetwaternow.com

A Dream Fulfilled: Erick Pauley Becomes Member of UW Broadcast Team

University of Wyoming football fans living in the southwest and central parts of the state will hear a familiar voice tomorrow afternoon when they tune into the radio broadcast of the Cowboys game against University of Illinois. Green River’s own Erick Pauley will be making his debut as the sideline...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense. Status:...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Rock Springs mayor charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Earlier this month, Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo was charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest. According to the court documents obtained by the Rocket Miner, the crimes Mayor Kaumo allegedly committed include five counts of official misconduct, which was stated as the “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July of 2020.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy