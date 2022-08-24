ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

Reaching cyclists before cars do: Bicycle education returns to Albany

Roman McKay was feeling confident after one pass at the cone slalom Saturday, Aug. 27, in Albany. The 7-year-old grinned over the handlebars of his bicycle and described the route he was cutting through an obstacle course. “You loop back and forth and then you do the, what is it?...
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Pixieland Event Features New Documentary, Aspects of Oregon Coast Legend

(Lincoln City) – A new documentary on the Oregon coast's legendary Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland is being celebrated in a unique showing at Lincoln City's Bijou Theatre next week, a little film that's picked up enormous steam since it's been released on YouTube two weeks ago. The Forgotten Story of Pixieland: The Oregon Coast Amusement Park gets its own set of events on Friday, September 2 and Sunday, September 4, where the Kiwanis Club will be bringing you a slight Pixie Kitchen experience at the theater. They'll be in pixie costumes, bringing cardboard cutouts in an amusement park style, reproductions of Pixie Kitchen menus and a lot of other fun and wacky stuff that will take the viewer back in time. (Photos courtesy North Lincoln County Historical Museum)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
beachconnection.net

Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction

(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
FLORENCE, OR
kcfmradio.com

RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19

A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
FLORENCE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Linn and Lebanon police logs, Aug. 10-17, 2022

12:16 a.m. – Nicklaus Glasser, 32, of Lebanon, cited on warrant, 2200 block Primrose St. Report taken. 12:39 a.m. – Caller reported theft of two TVs from house, Park St. 12:56 a.m. – Aaron Clemmer, 42, of Sweet Home, arrested on warrants, Santiam Hwy./Groshong Rd. Report taken.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium

EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million. The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash

ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash

UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
VIDA, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 32. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by...
LANE COUNTY, OR

