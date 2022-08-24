Read full article on original website
Hi-Liners Football Ride High in Season Opener
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)- The Hi-Liners got there season off and rolling with a huge 35-0 win over the Turtle Mountain Braves on Friday night. The Hi-Liners defense was nothing but excellent. Giving up only 2 first downs the entire game and forcing 3 turnovers with Will Eggert and Gavin Gerhardt.
Hi Liner Boys Tennis Drop Home Opener: Results
Valley City, N.D. (NEWSDAKOTA) – Valley City hosted their first home match of the year and the Huskies prevailed 5-4. Trey Cope defeated Andrew Withuski 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 Casey Kruger lost to Garnett Anderson 6-4, 7-6(6) Emmett Olson lost to Thadius Steinberger 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Doubles:. Kringlie/Rogelstad defeated M.Comings/Withuski...
Blue Jays Take Down GF Red River to Begin 2022 Football Year
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – It wasn’t always pretty on Friday night at Hansen Stadium, but the #1 ranked Jamestown Blue Jays took down #4 Grand Forks Red River 28-12 to open up the 2022 season. Payton Hochhalter finished with three touchdowns through the air and used his legs...
Jimmies Win 75th Edition of the Paint Bucket Game
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A rivalry unlike any other in North Dakota ended with an overtime walk-off touchdown as the University of Jamestown defeated Valley City State University 27-24 in OT in the 75th edition of the Paint Bucket Game. The Jimmies took a 14-0 lead into the halftime...
Jamestown Parks & Rec Ramping Up Fall Activities
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With the school year officially underway in Jamestown, the Parks & Recreation Department is focused on organizing and preparing their fall and winter offerings. Executive Director Amy Walters says the first of these is their grades 1-4 youth sport programs with the addition of their...
Jamestown Dairy Queen Presents First Scholarship
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Dairy Queen owners Kelly & Tricia Seckerson presented one of their employees scholarship funding to further her education. Briallen Thu of Buchanan works at the Jamestown location and applied for the unique program the Seckerson’s opted for two years ago. Seckerson says employees...
Mosquito Fogging in NW & NE Jamestown Thursday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Thursday, August 25, City crews will be finishing mosquito fogging the Northeast (NE) and begin the Northwest (NW) sections of the city, as well as the Hill Crest Golf Course. Fogging will begin at approximately 8:00 P.M. and continue until finished. Parents are advised to...
Engineer Provides MGM Trailer Court Hydraulics Study
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown City Engineer Travis Dillman provided the latest date surrounding the MGM Trailer Court Hydraulics study Thursday, Aug. 25. In April this year, the city engaged with Interstate Engineering to study the trailer court and discover the root of water issues at the site. Engineer...
Public Works Committee Receives Lime Press Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Water Superintendent Joe Rowell provided an update on the lime press issue for the city Thursday. In July, Rowell informed the city that both of their filter presses had brokedown and were inoperable. In the interim, the department was using three lagoons as they reroute the lime byproduct, where capacity could become an issue.
Bjerke Family $50K Donation To VCBC Public Library
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Bjerke brothers of Travis, Tyler and Trevor donated $50,000 to the Valley City Barnes County Public Library. Travis Bjerke said our mother Diane dedicated to learning, emphasized this early by reading children’s books to us. He said what better way to honor our parents who instilled education as the bedrock for us than to donate $50,000 for two remodeling projects and their ongoing children’s library programming.
Thursday Storage Fire Deemed Accidental
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A storage unit fire Thursday evening in Jamestown has been deemed accidental. The Jamestown Fire Department was called after 6 PM to a unit on fire at Richlyn Self Storage along Louis Lamoure Ln. Thursday, Aug. 25th. Fire Lt. Sheldon Mohr provided the latest update on Friday.
Fire & Police Committee Approves Vehicle Purchases
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Fire & Police Committee heard a request from Police Chief Scott Edinger regarding the purchase of four vehicles in 2023. Chief Edinger says they budgeted $210,000 for all four Ford Explorer vehicles. Edinger says for the four vehicle order and purchase through RM...
Board Approves Decision for Possible Dollar General
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A decision Wednesday by the Jamestown Board of Adjustment is the next step towards a possible Dollar General in the city. Dollar General Corp. requested a reduction in parking spaces from 71 to 60 for a new store at 424 4th Ave. NE. “At this...
Collins Aerospace Breaks Ground on Facility Expansion
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – What started as a single building with 50 employees in 1980, Collins Aerospace has since grown its presence to include three facilities and nearly 500 employees. On Thursday, Aug. 25, employees, representatives, leaders, and more came together to watch as they broke ground on their...
Man arrested for assaulting deputy, threatening deputies’ families
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing multiple serious charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and threatened other deputies’ families. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on August 21, they were alerted that 49-year-old Dustin Lende was making his way from Cass County to Barnes County, after a run-in with officials in Cass County.
