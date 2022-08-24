VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Bjerke brothers of Travis, Tyler and Trevor donated $50,000 to the Valley City Barnes County Public Library. Travis Bjerke said our mother Diane dedicated to learning, emphasized this early by reading children’s books to us. He said what better way to honor our parents who instilled education as the bedrock for us than to donate $50,000 for two remodeling projects and their ongoing children’s library programming.

