ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gov Polis Attends Colorado Water Congress

By Michael Logerwell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0gbi_0hTKQ5S500

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. ( KREX ) — In his Western Colorado visit today, Governor Polis made one stop at the Colorado Water Congress in Steamboat Springs.

Governor Polis met with hundreds of key water stakeholders and water experts to discuss the future of water in Colorado—specifically the Colorado River.

Gov. Polis said this year is even more important than usual, “figuring out the water future, really challenging how we think, [to fight] what’s likely to be the prevailing drought-like circumstances we’re expecting for years to come.”

Recently the Bureau of Reclamation announced it’s plan for filling up major Colorado River water reservoirs like Lake Powell and that comes with conserving anywhere from 600,000 to 4.2 million acre-feet of water.

Gov. Polis said he has been talking with other state’s lawmakers and Colorado state lawmakers to, “create a new pathway that helps power Colorado; both ag[riculture] as well as our residential living and quality of life for the next few decades…”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state’s Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the state’s two Democratic senators, Democratic governor and Democratic congressman who represents the area asked for Biden to create a Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. The preserve would be centered on Camp Hale outside of Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Many of the soldiers returned to Colorado to play a pivotal role in founding the state’s ski industry.
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Water confab: Colorado politicos call for more water storage, smart growth

Colorado needs more reservoir storage and ways to manage urban growth in order protect its water supplies, prominent politicians said Tuesday at a major gathering of water officials in Steamboat Springs. “Water is central to our livelihoods and its increasing scarcity is a challenge of the first order for everyone...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

We went to the lowest point in Colorado

The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Steamboat Springs, CO
Government
95 Rock KKNN

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Water Rights#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Bureau Of Reclamation#Ag Lsb#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
KXRM

People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Initiatives to Change Colorado Liquor Laws on the November Ballot

On August 26, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced that multiple liquor-related initiatives will be on the ballot this November. If passed, Initiative 96, “Concerning Liquor Licenses,” would increase the number of liquor licenses a person can hold or have a share in; Initiative 121, “Sale of Alcohol Beverages,” would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell wine; and Initiative 122, “Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages,” would allow third-party companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash to deliver alcohol from stores and restaurants.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy