Gov Polis Attends Colorado Water Congress

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. ( KREX ) — In his Western Colorado visit today, Governor Polis made one stop at the Colorado Water Congress in Steamboat Springs.

Governor Polis met with hundreds of key water stakeholders and water experts to discuss the future of water in Colorado—specifically the Colorado River.

Gov. Polis said this year is even more important than usual, “figuring out the water future, really challenging how we think, [to fight] what’s likely to be the prevailing drought-like circumstances we’re expecting for years to come.”

Recently the Bureau of Reclamation announced it’s plan for filling up major Colorado River water reservoirs like Lake Powell and that comes with conserving anywhere from 600,000 to 4.2 million acre-feet of water.

Gov. Polis said he has been talking with other state’s lawmakers and Colorado state lawmakers to, “create a new pathway that helps power Colorado; both ag[riculture] as well as our residential living and quality of life for the next few decades…”

