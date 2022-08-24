Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Family of Jelani Day to launch foundation in his name
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — One year later, the family of Jelani Day will celebrate the memory of his life with a foundation launching in his name. The “All-White Gala” will take place on Aug. 27 on the campus of Illinois State University. Day was an ISU graduate...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Chiefs partnering with JOLT for International Overdose Awareness day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and local organizations are coming together for a night of celebration, education and reflection. Be it from pills, powder, or prescription, Peoria County is no stranger to the nationwide drug overdose epidemic. Advocates said the community is...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police want to make ‘lateral hires’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says now is the time for police officers in other communities to become officers in Peoria instead. The department is making a push for what are called “lateral hires” — and the incentives for those hires to happen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
SOLD OUT: All ducks for 34th annual Duck Race bought
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck. Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: A Mother’s Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Since August 2021, Carmen Bolden Day has tried to solve a painful mystery based in trauma. “I don’t know what happened. I just want to know what happened to my child,” Bolden Day said. For the last 365 days, Carmen has been fighting...
Illinois gives students 5 mental health days. Now, hundreds of QC students are taking them
MOLINE, Ill. — In 2020, mental-health-related emergency room visits in the U.S. for kids ages 5-11 jumped 24% compared to the year prior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those ages 12-17, visits went up by 31%. As many kids across the Quad Cities head...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Irish Fest strives to connect community with Irish culture
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The last weekend of August in Peoria means three days of Irish fun at the riverfront. The 42nd annual Peoria Irish Fest features three stages with Irish rock bands, traditional Irish bands, Irish dancers and storytellers. There are five bars, Irish food and drinks, vendors and an area for children called “Wee Folk.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
hoiabc.com
Local singer ready to rock the Crib
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to...
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: Finding Purpose Through Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Another level of pain hits as one year later, Carmen is no closer to finding out what happened to the Illinois State University graduate student. “It’s the same set of eyes doing the same set of things so I’m going to get the same results.“
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police said two people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Friday night near E. Kansas Street and N. Indiana Avenue. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said one of the victims was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Another person suffered a graze wound to the head.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
25newsnow.com
Black Business Month Spotlight: Young’s Popcorn Heaven
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At Young’s Popcorn Heaven, there are over 50 different flavors of the kernel ranging from your standard movie theatre butter to some more ambitious flavors like red hot cinnamon, cookies and hot wings. Popcorn fans say the more popular flavors are the classic cheddar...
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
1470 WMBD
Effort re-booted to bring Jim Thome statue to Louisville Slugger Sports Complex
PEORIA, Ill. –Local organizers are re-booting a fundraiser aimed at celebrating one of Peoria’s favorite sons and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome. The re-boot announcement came during a reception on Thursday evening. Unfortunately, Thome was not in attendance, but fundraisers hope to collect enough donations...
Missing persons group joins search for Clinton mother
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A missing persons group is joining the effort to help find Juana Arellano. Arellano was last seen at her Clinton home on Sunday around 9 p.m. On Wednesday, Clinton Police released video they said may show her less than a mile from her home. Now, Clinton Police are getting additional help. […]
hoiabc.com
Local investigators looking into a ‘sizeable’ amount of PPP loan fraud
MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local investigators are learning money intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic was not always actually used for it. A McLean County man was charged Thursday for defrauding the government out of that loan money and it’s believed there are more out there.
Comments / 0